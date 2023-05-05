NewLeftHeader

“Shout Hallellujah”: Talented jazz singer returns to Laguna Beach for upcoming show 

By THERESA KEEGAN

If distressing headlines, financial roller coasters and May gray has left you down in the dumps, mark your calendar for May 10, when acclaimed singer Maiya Sykes is coming to Laguna Beach to perform “Shout Hallelujah.” 

The classically trained vocalist is presenting an evening of upbeat music that emphasizes the influence gospel has had in popular music over the last century. 

“When I perform, I’ve found the audience is really receptive with learning about the show,” said Sykes. “I can provide tidbits and the audience can learn, just as I’ve learned with developing this concert.” 

The concept of delving into gospel was presented by the organizers at Laguna Beach Live! when they approached Sykes about the show.

“Gospel at its roots was the offshoot that inspired American jazz,” said Sykes, who, in addition to being a musician, is also an academician who researches musical genres. “The influence of gospel music in current pop – and also jazz and blues – is fascinating.”

Women documented much of the history

Of particular note was the fact that much of the history of gospel music is available because women were writing it down, yet rarely do female musicians get the credit they deserve, said Sykes. She is dismayed that even though L.A.-based composer Doris Akers has many musical accomplishments, including composing “Lord Don’t Move That Mountain,” she is rarely mentioned in history books.

 “It’s just really interesting that women are still trying to be recognized for the role they play in documentation and arranging pieces,” said Sykes, who not only graduated from Yale University but has also been a teacher at Los Angeles College of Music and the Musicians Institute. (She is currently putting the finishing touches on a book.)

But beyond her role-shaping academia, Sykes is, at heart, a performer. In 2015, she had a spectacular four-chair turning debut on The Voice. While the national recognition was heady, it was the aftermath that really changed her career. 

“I didn’t have that life-changing experience from The Voice,” said Sykes. Instead, she realized that she needed to take control and decide that what happens in her life is her choice and is critical for success. “My hustle is my responsibility,” she said, laughing. “Some people seek fame and fortune, (but) I’m rich in experience and that has given me a path and I’m really enjoying the path. I’m a vocal technique teacher, incorporating vocal health into overall singing.” 

Sykes credits her time doing lengthy gigs abroad – England, Italy, Asia, the Bahamas – with developing her own vocal stamina.

“I’m grateful when I was younger that I learned this could be both hard work and rewarding,” she said of singing, adding that too often vocalists get sidelined in training and other aspects of the music profession. 

“You go to NAMM (the convention of National Association of Music Merchants), they don’t treat singers like musicians,” said Sykes. “They give us throat sprays, while instrumentalists are getting ear training programs and other tools to make them better.”

As a person whose mother said she was born singing, Sykes has spent years overcoming hurdles in the music world. 

“I’m sick of it,” she said. “I can gripe about it all day or I can be the solution.” Her response is the upcoming innovative academic book on back-up singing that also includes an app that will rate singers.

“It’s a 2-for-1 ear train and site read while learning. It’s been done for instrumentalists, but not for singers.” 

And although the professional challenges are frustrating, Sykes couldn’t envision life not being a musician. 

“You just have to manage your expectations,” she said. “And find ways to unburn yourself out.” 

Opportunities like the upcoming Laguna Beach show – this will be the second time she’s come to town as a solo headliner – help salve the challenges of being a musician. 

“I love that the community of Laguna really comes out. They really look forward to new concerts and concepts,” said Sykes. “Sometimes L.A. (audiences) can be like ‘Oh, entertain me.’ But Laguna is like ‘I’m excited to see what you’re offering because it’s going to be something special.’” 

Sykes and her band (Bryan Velasco – keys, Lyndon Rochelle – drums, Leon Silva – saxophone and Frank Abraham – bass) will be performing music by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jimmy McHugh and more. 

Maiya Sykes will perform “Shout Hallelujah” on May 10 at [seven degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. The concerttakes place from 6-8 p.m. with the doors open at 5 p.m. for bar and social hour. For tickets, click here.

