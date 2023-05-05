NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 36  | May 5, 2023Subscribe

Parents and residents gather 050523

Share this story

Parents and residents gather at Community Open House

Photos by Scott Brashier

Parents and residents gathered on Tuesday, May 2 at the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) library for a community open house to hear about updates to the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s 10-year facilities master plan.

Parents and residents crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Parents and residents plans

Click on photo for a larger image

Tuesday’s forum focused on proposed projects specific to LBHS, including a potential aquatic center. The plan covers facilities needs at all school sites, but the high school’s aquatic center is the most contentious, including at a recent board meeting on March 23. The next community open house is May 8 at 5 p.m. at El Morro Elementary School (which will focus on a review of the proposed projects specific to El Morro).

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.