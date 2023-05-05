NewLeftHeader

Laguna Community Concert Band performs Greatest Hits of the Silver Screen at the Artists Theater

The Laguna Community Concert Band continues its 23rd season at the LBHS Artists Theater on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. with a program of hits from movies and television. Entitled Greatest Hits of the Silver Screen, the concert features old-time favorites from Wizard of Oz, classics like Star Wars and thrillers, including the theme songs from James Bond and Peter Gunn.

Band vocalists Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene and Candice Carvalho will sing selections from the Oscar-winning smash hit Chicago. And one of the show’s highlights features Laguna Beach High School freshman Eliana Merritt, who joins the band for a charming dance solo to “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Eliana Merritt, Laguna Beach High School dance student, performs "Singing' in the Rain" with the Laguna Community Concert Band

“We are delighted to welcome Eliana Merritt to perform with the band,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of the Laguna Community Concert Band. “Part of the band’s mission is to collaborate with Laguna Beach students and other talented artists in the community. We award two music scholarships to graduating Laguna Beach High School seniors every year. But this marks the first time we’ve been able to include a dancer. It’s a special opportunity.”

As with all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. The Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. No ticket is necessary to attend the band’s free concerts. 

The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

