NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 36  | May 5, 2023Subscribe

LBPD and LBFD host Diaper Drive 050523

Share this story

LBPD and LBFD host Diaper Drive for HomeAid Essentials from May 8-June 2

The Laguna Beach Police and Fire Departments are proud to be a donation location for the Diaper Drive from HomeAid Essentials. HomeAid Essentials is a community-based donation drive aimed at collecting essential items – diapers, wipes and baby food – for families (with babies and toddlers) who are experiencing homelessness.

lbpd and babies

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Drop off essential baby items between May 8 and June 2

To donate, items can be dropped off from May 8 through June 2 at the Laguna Beach Police Department at 505 Forest Ave. or Fire Station 2 at 285 Agate St., or to donate online, go to www.homeaidoc.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.