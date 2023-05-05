NewLeftHeader

Dear Mom, conference unites special needs moms

Dear Mom, conference unites special needs moms for a day of respite and connection

The Dear Mom, conference held at the Festival of Arts on April 22 for special needs moms was a success! Co-founder and local Amy Amaradio was overwhelmed with joy from the turnout. Close to 400 special needs moms attended from all over the world to connect with other moms walking on the same journey, providing the moms a day of respite and connection.

Dear Mom Ryan Wall group 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Michelle Flores Photography

Vendor and local Ryan Wall helping women create moments of self-care with clean products By Karisse. (L-R) Brandon Gruber; Rita Knarreborg, entrepreneur and local supporter; Ryan Wall, owner of By Karisse and Dear Mom Co-Founder Amy Amaradio.

Dear Mom Sofia Sanchez 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Sofia Sanchez (advocate, model, actress), who will be debuting in “Hunger Games’” “Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” coming this November, speaks to the audience

Dear Mom Madison Tevlin 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Canadian actress Madison Tevlin, who made her debut in the movie “Champions” (in theaters now), addresses the audience

During the wondrous day, all the moms were gifted a bracelet from Little Words Project reading – Dear Mom. Eighteen speakers brought life to the stage offering encouragement, inspiration and tools for the moms to takeaway. Twenty-five vendors selling products along with self-advocates and organizations brought awareness to the community. The moms left feeling connected by finding their community and knowing they are not alone. 

Dear Mom Plachta trio 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Hosts of the day flank Amy Amaradio (L-R) Liz Plachta, co-founder and executive director of Ruby’s Rainbow and Oakley Peterson, founder of Nothing Down About It and co-founder of We All Belong

Dear Mom Thomas duo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Featured speakers (L-R) Kennith Allen Thomas Lege, coach and motivational speaker and wife Josilyne Thomas, author of the book, “Restored: God’s Not Done With You”

Dear Mom Key duo 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Dear Mom letter reader Grace Key, co-founder of Candidly Kind, flew in from Georgia with her sister, Tanna Key, by her side

Dear Mom England 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Speaker Sara England, special needs mom coach from Houston

Dear Mom friendships group 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Friendships are made through raising a child with Down syndrome

Dear Mom global speakers 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Speakers of Dear Mom, conference 2023, who flew in from all over world to give back to the moms in attendance

Dear Mom Versfelt vendor 10

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Vendor Caley Versfelt, So Cal resident and owner of Tides of Kindness, spreading her mission, “one wave of kindness can create a whole tide” with Amy Amaradio

Dear Mom McCallan 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Speaker and Canadian Tara McCallan, founder of Happy Soul Project

Dear Mom Keller group 11

Click on photo for a larger image

Amy Amaradio with daughters (left) Alexis Amaradio and Gemma Amaradio Keller and son Rocco Amaradio Keller 

Dear Mom, conference will be back next year at the Festival of Arts on April 13, 2024. To help Dear Mom, continue to support special needs moms by supporting their mission, reach out at www.dearmomco.com, or on social @dearmomconference.

 

