Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery hosts 050523

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery hosts opening reception for Rowan Foley on May 6

An opening reception for Rowan Foley will be held at Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery on Saturday, May 6 from 6-9 p.m. A recent Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) graduate and Laguna Beach resident, the artist reception will feature her new series Siren’s Melody

At 26, Foley is a rising star in the local art community and gaining global exposure exhibiting at her first international art show in Florence, Italy. She is both a phenomenal painter and equally talented sculptress. Woods Cove Gallery is pleased to present an opportunity to have a meet and greet with the artist as she ventures out onto the global stage.

This year marks her debut appearance at the Festival of the Arts (FOA).

“I see my art as an expression of my humanity. With each piece, I strive to create work that is a physical representation of my emotional experience of being alive,” said Foley in her FOA mission statement.

woods cove portrait with hawk

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of www.rowanfineart.com

“Self-portrait with Hawk,” by Rowan Foley, oil pastel on wood board

Foley’s artistic journey commenced in the verdant countryside of Sonoma County, where her parents – a writer and a painter – instilled in her a passion for the arts from a tender age. She refined her skills as an apprentice under the tutelage of acclaimed sculptor Colin Lambert during her senior year of high school.

Foley pursued her artistic education at the Savanna College of Art and Design, as well as LCAD, where she earned a BFA in Drawing and Painting, with an emphasis on Sculpture.

Since her graduation from LCAD in 2020, Rowan’s exceptional talent has captured the attention of the art world, with her work featured in Best of Drawing Magazine and showcased at prestigious galleries such as the National Geographic Gallery. Her upcoming exhibition at the Biennale in Florence, Italy in October 2023 bears witness to her rising stardom.

With a distinctive style that blends traditional techniques with contemporary themes, Foley is a force to be reckoned with in the art world. Her ability to capture the essence of the natural world and infuse it with her unique vision has made her a highly sought-after artist and one to watch for years to come.

The event is free, but RSVPs are requested, so to reserve a space, please click here.

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. 

For more information on Woods Cove Gallery, visit www.woodscoveart.com, or call 949.549.4557.

For more information about Rowan Foley, go to www.rowanfineart.com.

 

