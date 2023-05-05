NewLeftHeader

Forty-four years of shared road

Forty-four years of shared road: Joe Baker and Donnie Crevier 

By Samantha Washer

Donnie Crevier and Joe Baker have many miles between them, both literally and figuratively. Friends for almost 50 years, Crevier is well known in Laguna for his philanthropic work; Baker has been a successful real estate agent here for 47 years. Over those years, the two men have witnessed each other’s successes and struggles. They have known one another as men just coming into their own, and, now, men who can talk about their legacies (not that they do). Those are the figurative miles. 

The literal ones come from the 44 years of pounding the pavement, side by side on their weekly runs; something that started out as a group endeavor to mitigate the morning-after pain of some festive evenings at the Sandpiper, and has since evolved into a two-man endeavor whose mission has become central to a long-lasting friendship. 

Forty four years runners

Courtesy of Joe Baker and Donnie Crevier

(L-R) Joe Baker and Donnie Crevier after their run in Laguna Beach on April 29, 2023 at the tender age of 78

Originally, the running group was made up of around six people. The specifics as to who exactly showed up on those early runs are a bit hazy, as one would expect, seeing as we’re talking about events from the 1970s. Some of the group were more committed than others. Joel Graff was an integral member. His commitment made it a threesome for a while and he brought a heightened dose of competition. 

Graff held the low hurdle record at Syracuse University. Crevier played volleyball at Monterey Peninsula College and had some track history at Laguna Beach High School. Both men, their athletic prime fresh in their minds, would frequently end the five-mile course with a blistering sprint to the finish. Graff said he was more than happy to let the other two go at it; he would finish when finished. As to who was the winner of these ego-fueled races? There is a bit of disagreement on this topic, which says a lot about both men. 

Crevier remembers Graff as the hands-down winner, while Baker’s memory has Crevier holding his own. This is typical of both men. Baker is eager to tout Crevier’s successes while Crevier deftly dismisses and deflects such attention, eager to talk about others. Such is the case when Crevier informed me that Baker was a decorated distance runner in college. This seems a pertinent fact in a story centered on running, but I am quite sure Baker would have never mentioned it, so content is he to sing the praises of others. 

Forty four years 1970s

Courtesy of Joe Baker and Donnie Crevier

(L-R) Donnie Crevier and Joe Baker at a Laguna Beach house party in the late 1970s

Forty four years 1996

Courtesy of Donnie Crevier

(L-R) Joe Baker and Donnie Crevier following Crevier’s Olympic Torch run in Dana Point, 1996

Forty four years club newspaper

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Donnie Crevier showing off a reprinted newspaper photo from 1955 as a member of the Boys Club of Laguna Beach (now the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach)

Take “cereal with nuts.” Preparing “cereal with nuts” might not sound like a big accomplishment in the scheme of things, but that’s not how Baker sees it. For 30 years, Crevier has treated his friend to a post-run breakfast of “cereal with nuts.” Whatever is in this concoction, it is special enough to have enticed Baker to start every run from wherever Crevier is living. Baker comes to Crevier and Crevier shows his appreciation with breakfast. “We’ve had 30 years of breakfasts,” said Crevier proudly. 

But if their breakfast has remained unchanged for three decades, other aspects of this ritual have not been quite as fixed. Perhaps most significantly is Baker and Crevier’s conversations over the miles. According to Baker, “In the ‘70s, much of the conversation probably involved a lot of Sandpiper drama. Later on, we mixed in some business and other life experiences and always real estate opportunities. Now, it seems like the subject matter has evolved – or devolved – into health and wellbeing issues, medical concerns, blood tests and frequent trips at night to the restroom.” 

And there is the matter of competition. Just because these days neither man is interested in leaving his running mate in the dust, do not think that they have lost their competitive spirit. Now, rather than “winning” the day’s run, they have put their energies into finding abandoned treasure in the form of coins on the sidewalk. Whether from missed parking meters or pockets with holes, whoever finds the most can call himself the day’s champion – and be assured that the winner celebrates most heartily. 

Once, almost 20 years ago, Crevier found something much more significant than loose change. He was without his buddy on this run because, through the years, life and its calamities have occasionally interrupted their runs. Baker suffered a serious car accident; Crevier had heart surgery. Baker tore a hamstring; Crevier got plantar fasciitis, to name a few such interruptions. However, if one was incapacitated, the other carried on with an added responsibility: a full report on the day’s run. No details are deemed too small. 

It was during one of these solo runs that Crevier had something very dramatic to report to Baker. Sensing his friend’s excitement, Baker asked excitedly, “What did you find, a dollar?” “Nope, said Crevier. “I discovered a body on the beach.” 

As Crevier now explained, “I was running on El Morro beach and I see this person against the cliffs on the beach looking very unnatural. It was a dead body.” For him it was a very scary and sad find. Both men scoured the papers for some mention or explanation of what happened to the poor man, but they never saw anything. Over the years, they’ve developed their own theories, but they are sure of one thing: They are both glad to have never seen anything like that since. Both men adamantly agree that a CSI-type drama is decidedly not what these runs are about. 

Forty four years Colorado

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Joe Baker

Joe Baker on a recent trip to Boulder, Colo., posing near a senior citizens sign

After 44 years, these runs are really about one thing: friendship. Both men acknowledge the special bond that has developed because of the miles shared between them. “Running with a friend…the honesty that surfaces,” said Baker, who is very eloquent in his praise of Crevier, whom he credits with helping him address a problem that was wreaking havoc on his life. “Donnie sat me down,” he said. And as only a real, true friend can, helped his friend see that he had a drinking problem. 

On the day we all met for breakfast, Baker mentioned with a hint of pride that that day marked 36 years of sobriety. “I am a closed-in, Irish Catholic child of alcoholic parents. I have told Donnie more things about me than anyone else. We were both from troubled homes. We had stories,” said Baker. Clearly, the ability to talk through those stories both old and new, as their feet struck the pavement, mile after mile after mile, has been a gift to both men. 

“Running has had an unbelievable impact on our lives, both physically and emotionally. I am so appreciative of Joe for introducing me to running,” said Crevier. Baker nods his head in agreement, adding “There aren’t a lot of secrets between us. We are friends forever because of it.”

Editor’s Note: Samantha Washer wrote a Laguna Life & People story in “Stu News” on Donnie Crevier in the June 30, 2015 edition and they became friends. Joe Baker reached out to her through Crevier, because he wanted to share their story, spanning more than four decades.

