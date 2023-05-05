NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 36  | May 5, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Live! Music for May FP 050523

Share this story

Laguna Live! Music for May

Live! Music Matters

Tuesdays, May 9, 16, 23 & 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Laguna Live!’s free interactive children’s program for ages up to 6 years old with caregiver involvement. Local musician Zach Churchill leads the sessions while attendees sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments.

laguna live Zach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LagunaLive!

Zach Churchill leads interactive children’s program at Laguna Library 

Special Concert Shout Hallelujah with Maiya Sykes

Wednesday, May 10 from 6-8 p.m.

[seven degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road

Powerhouse jazz and blues vocalist, Maiya Sykes, and her all-star band will take the audience on a journey from Gospel to Gershwin and beyond. Tickets are $37.50 in advance; $43 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

laguna live Young

Click on photo for a larger image

Suejin Jung performs on May 11

Live! at the Museum

Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Live!’s monthly chamber music series welcomes Suejin Jung along with her piano for a solo recital including visual projections. The concert is free to Laguna Live! members and Museum members; $14 nonmembers. Reservations are recommended. Tickets are available at www.lagunaartmuseum.org, or by calling 949.494.8971.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.