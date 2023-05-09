NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 050923

Letters to the Editor

Feel that LBUSD’s “Open House” was anything but open

After complaints from the public of not being a part of the process, the LBUSD held its “Open House” at the High School to present the $150 mil Giant Facilities Project to neighbors and concerned citizens. Attended by nearly 200 people, the event was framed in a way to prevent three of the five decision-making School Board members from attending, citing it would be a Brown Act violation for all to be there. However, in the district’s own By-Laws and in the Brown Act itself, there are at least three exemptions where all five board members could have attended without issue. This event could have been easily set up under any of those, according to attorneys and many people with Board and City Council experience.

With such a monumental project at hand, we at SensibleLaguna.org have been insisting for weeks that all board members be there in order to hear what the public has to say, in an exchange and discussion format about other alternatives, options and justifications. Our other options to be heard have been limited to two-three minutes at board meetings. So, actual transparency and openness continue to be a rare event at the district, doing just the minimum to “check the box”, such as, “get community input.” Check.

While the district did throw out a few new ideas reducing the scale of the project, which is encouraging, the presentation was very unorganized, and most people told us they left more confused and angrier than ever! Poster boards on easels were set up around the room, with a couple of the architect representatives and a few district employees standing around trying to explain what the “plan”-style drawings were, without justifications or valid reasons for such a massive proposal. (I know they got an earful from some of the attendees!) None were wearing name tags and there was no way for anyone to know who to talk to for answers. We were asked a dozen times, “Who do I talk to?” Even the two board members present were not visible enough to talk to if you didn’t know them!

Various renderings were also displayed, but again with no real link to the applicable drawings. It was a jumbled mess, where attendees did not know what was what. Even (Jason) Viloria the Superintendent was heard justifying why we need a 50-meter pool. Sharing his expert knowledge, he explained that since our water polo players do not practice in a 50m pool, they are at a disadvantage when playing in one, because of the way the waves bounce off the wall differently. Really?

The need for a 50m pool has already been proven to NOT be needed for CIF high school or college swimming or water polo, and the upkeep/maintenance costs are significantly more than 35, 38 or 40m pools, which can easily fit in the existing pool space. In addition, because of the surface area, a 50-meter pool can lose up to 1.5 million gallons of water a year through evaporation! There goes our “Most Water Wise City” award! Mayor, you listening?

Research shows a much different method for large School District improvement projects than what has happened here. Other districts have demonstrated a process that is labeled essential by the CDE (CA Department of Education).

www.cde.ca.gov/ls/fa/bp/documents/masterplans.pdf

The Process Used to Develop a Facilities Master Plan: FMPs should be developed with a wide range of community stakeholders to ensure that multiple perspectives are included. Many districts find community workshops to be beneficial…

This document encourages and shows that a huge amount of community involvement early in the process is the norm, not this late in the game. The committee for this project appears to have been made up of Superintendent Viloria, Assistant Superintendents, district employees, two board members, a couple of the architect reps, a consultant and two SchoolPower members. Hardly a wide range of community stakeholders when most are from somewhere else.

In fact, at the Special Facilities Meeting in September of 2022, when a board member suggested getting neighbors on the committee, Superintendent Viloria said, “No,” it’s too early in the process. Hello! That’s the time to do it! Once again, shutting down fair process and standard openness and communication. Combine all this with the fact the surprise project was hatched in the dark, always makes people suspicious…

Citizens of Laguna are left scratching their heads at the cost and scale of this project and the huge ripple effect it has on the neighborhood and community. They are asking why in the world the Board of Education (who actually live in town) would allow something like this to even get this much traction to get to this point in the process! And they also ask what about spending the money on actual education? So, while we slowly pay off the last bond, the fact that this kind of fiscal irresponsibility is being considered, just doesn’t make sense!

Lastly, it’s really ironic that the very people that are responsible for education couldn’t seem to find a way to “educate” the public on this massive project. That doesn’t make sense either.

Steve McIntosh

Laguna Beach

 

