It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Susi Q

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q: “Ocean Focus”

Let the waves, the water, sand, wind, animals, plant life, or the natural beauty of the ocean's edge lure you into this exhibit.

Exhibit Dates: Continuing through May 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gallery Q: Call for Artists: A Visual Experience

Let the visual impact of your piece be your inspiration. All medium accepted. In collaboration with Community Art Project (CAP) Laguna Beach. Download an application here.

Exhibit Dates: May 10-July 12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Artist Reception: Friday, May 12 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Shop for Hidden Treasures at the Susi Q Bargain Bonanza

Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. All proceeds support the purchase of Bingo prizes and the LBHS Scholarship Fund. There’s still time to drop off your new or gently used treasures – Wednesday, May 3 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Accepting: jewelry, tableware, kitchenware, vases, scarves, hats, purses, candles, clocks, decorations, seasonal items, etc. Apparel, furniture, and oversized items will not be accepted. Drop off your donations at the Susi Q Senior Center. For more information, contact Shira Albo at admin@thesusiq.org, or call 949.715.8105.

Shared Adventures: Rocks In My Yard and More! (Hybrid)

Monday, May 22 from 1:30-3 p.m. Free. Presented by Wands Matjas. Take a private tour of Matjas’ yard through her imaginative sculptures, including rocks and plants, that create a harmonious hidden sanctuary in Laguna Beach. The designed pieces showcase the places she has traveled to around the world and fabricate a sense of discovery as you wander each pathway. Register here for the tour.

Abalone: The Remarkable History and Uncertain Future of California’s Iconic Shellfish

Tuesday, May 30 from 4-5 p.m. Free. Join environmentalist and author Ann Vileisis for a deep dive into the history of abalone. Prized for their iridescent shells and delectable meat, abalone have a rich cultural history in California. But with increasing environmental stresses, these unique mollusks are now tragically imperiled. This event features an update about local abalone from Nancy Caruso of Get Inspired. Light refreshments served. Learn more. Register here for the abalone discussion.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone. Register here for walk-in help. Instructor Linda Simpson.

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Enrichment

AARP Smart Driver Course (In-Person)

Monday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $20 for AARP members; $25 for non-members. Review safe driving strategies and brush up on your defensive driving techniques. Class certificate may entitle participant to insurance discount. No test! Checks only, payable two days in advance to AARP. Registration is required. Visit or call the front desk at 949.464.6645 or register online here.

Fitness/Health

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

New Grief & Loss Support Group

Four Tuesdays from May 9-30 from 3-4:30 p.m. Free. It hurts to lose someone, so don’t go through the grieving process alone. Support is essential in life transitions and Susi Q is pleased to announce a new Grief Recovery Support Group beginning in May. Facilitator Melissa Boswell, MA “hopes to provide a safe place to process the many feelings which accompany grief.” Plan to attend all four sessions. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy a mid-morning low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Reef Point and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations on Satursay, May 13 at 9:30 a.m. Wear sturdy walking shoes to scramble over the rocks which may be slippery and sharp. Meet at the Reef Point Lot (PCH coastward at the stoplight Reef Point, around the kiosk to the first restroom building).

$15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

At Crystal Cove, you will walk upon one of the rarest environments in North America and indeed the Earth. This is the coastal sage-scrub plant community, a precious, but dwindling environment that supports countless coastal plants, animals, and birds as well as migrating creatures. Come join a park docent and enjoy a one-hour nature walk along both the coastal bluff and the beach to learn about and observe some of the park’s native plants and birds on Sunday, May 14 at 10 a.m. or on Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Ready for a challenging hike to tour the Crystal Cove State Park backcountry? Join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on this strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the “Perimeter of the Park” on Friday, May 19 from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The distance is around nine miles with an elevation/gain loss, around 1,850 feet. The hike is done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks. Come out and enjoy the fun! Be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). Hike will start promptly at 8:00 a.m. $15 day-use fee.

It’s springtime and the birds are twitterpated! If you love birds, nature and strolls in the park, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing the resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy spring Bird Walk along Moro Canyon on Saturday, May 20 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Come help California State Parks and the Crystal Cove Conservancy on habitat restoration projects during Stewardship Saturday on Saturday, May 20 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. This volunteering opportunity, which is open to all, aims to connect people with the natural history and beauty of Crystal Cove State Park through stewardship efforts. For event details or to make a reservation, go here. You can email jennifer@crystalcove.org for more information and reserve a spot.

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour along the coastal section of the park to explore several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at stoplight “Los Trancos”). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Join the Crystal Cove Conservancy staff for a guided tour of the Historic District on Saturday, May 27 from 2:30-4 p.m. During this 1.5-hour walking tour, you will learn about the cottage history, hear stories and traditions of early cottage residents and gain an understanding of the restoration process. Park in the Los Trancos lot and walk through the tunnel to the Education Commons (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Spring activity registration is now open! Click the link below to view the activity guide online, visit their registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~JG Swim Test Clinic

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~AARP Driver Safety

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Hortense Miller Garden

~NEW! Knitting Salon

~Table Tennis Open Play

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Mary's Beginning Line Dancing

~Namaste Yoga

~T’ai Chu Ch’uan

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Beach Volleyball

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Spring Camp Preview

Sports Camps

Beach & Aquatics Camps

STEM & Art Camps

Registration is open now.

For more info on camps, go here.

Events

May 6: Laguna Beach Seniors’ Bargain Bonanza

May 7: Amateur Skimboard Contest at Thalia Street Beach

May 12, 13 and 26: Junior Lifeguard swim testing

May 13: Pacific Opera Project at Bluebird Park

May 21: LBPD Road Safety Expo

May 28: Laguna Craft Guild at the Cobblestones

May 29: Memorial Day Commemoration at Monument Point

Fridays in May: Sunset Serenades at Heisler Park

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

CALL FOR INSTRUCTORS

The Laguna Beach Recreation Division is seeking new contract instructors for dance, foreign language, music, art, cooking, after-school activities and adult fitness classes. They are proud to provide a variety of creative programs and diverse services to promote an active lifestyle, enhance the quality of life, and build a sense of community for residents and visitors of all ages. Click here to apply.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Ariel

Ariel is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old black and tan Doberman who is spayed. Ariel would do best in a home without a lot of stairs as she is missing a rear leg. She is gentle, but tends to get scared easily, especially with men, until she gets to know you more. Ariel is extremely affectionate once she gets comfortable in her environment.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Ariel adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Ariel is a sweet companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.