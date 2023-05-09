NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 37  | May 9, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 050923

Share this story

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: Main Beach, circa 1950

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In this almost 75-year-old photo (circa 1950), we see a typical day in the life of our Main Beach.

Laguna Beach A Look Back Main Beach

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

Main Beach, circa 1950

From left to right, there stands the Cabrillo ballroom, reveling in its peak of swing in the 1940s. The building to its right was a multipurpose building, most famous for its beachfront hamburger stand. To its right was a bath house for much of its life on the beach, with the Lifeguard Tower planted right where it is today.

To the tower’s right is a row of remaining beach houses that had been built as vacation homes decades earlier. And of course, to the far right sits our Hotel Laguna, showing little age over the 75 years. One obvious change is the Hotel Laguna sign proudly beckoning visitors to our city. It was removed in 1998, a victim of a city sign ordinance.

We all know this string of homes and businesses lining Main Beach are now gone, replaced with Main Beach Park, complete with volleyball courts, grassy sitting areas, park benches and shade trees, not to mention a giant chess board.

No visit during the mid-20th century would be complete without the observation that the hills are relatively barren compared with the 21st century.

What will Main Beach look like in 75 years around the year 2100? One can only imagine. 

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.