Obit Schimmelpfennig 050923

Obituary

School founder Anneliese Schimmelpfennig has passed

Anneliese Schimmelpfennig, the founder of the renowned schools that possess her given name, died last week at the age of 83. 

Schimmelpfennig founded Anneliese Schools in 1968 and gave thousands of young people the opportunity to learn. Her thought was all children are capable learners who need to be challenged by their school to learn and to be confident enough to take risks.

Since 1968, Anneliese Schools have provided a very unique and inspiring environment for education of the whole child. 

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Raised in post-war Bavarian Germany by a loving family of modest means, Anneliese Krempl was an intelligent and strong-willed child who rebelled against the dictatorial structure of her school at an early age. In her heart and spirit, she nurtured a life-long love of learning and a dream: To found a very special school in America one day. For many years, she diligently gained her basic education as intern teacher at an orphanage, a pediatric assistant at the University Clinic of Munich and as a private governess. She then studied pedagogy at the teacher’s college of the University of Munich by day, working as a chef at night.

During this time, she met an American scholar, Paul Schimmelpfennig, a graduate student from Princeton University who had been awarded a study abroad fellowship in Munich. Paul was offered an assistant professorship at the newly established University of California at Irvine, while Anneliese was offered a prestigious position as Director of the GieBen School for troubled children, administrated by the Red Cross.

Paul and Anneliese decided to marry and live apart until Anneliese could join Paul in California, after fulfilling her one-year contract at GeiBen. It was at GeiBen that Anneliese further developed many of her trademark approaches to teaching, helping troubled children from all walks of life overcome inner traumas and realize their own unique potentials. Upon completion of her term at GeiBen, Anneliese came to Laguna Beach in 1967.

In 1968, Anneliese’s lifelong dream of founding her own school was realized in a small studio garage on Brooks Street in downtown Laguna Beach. The school quickly outgrew the space, and Paul and Anneliese bought the house next door for expansion that same year. Enrollment quickly increased as more parents heard of this wholesome, earthy daycare.

By 1971, word about Anneliese’s School was spreading throughout Orange County. The Los Angeles Times featured an article on the school, “A Preschool in Tune with the Times,” describing the budding enterprise as a perfect match for the philosophical and practical values of Southern California. Once again, the school was expanding. Anneliese and Paul found a beautiful 17-room Mediterranean revival estate on a half-acre lot – and the Manzanita Campus was lovingly created.

The public response to the Manzanita Campus was glowing and a local newspaper featured an article on the school, saying that Anneliese and Paul had quickly “transformed the grounds into a fairytale world that send the memory reeling back to walks in Bavaria, to stories about Huckleberry Finn and the adventures of Robinson Crusoe.” Within two years, Anneliese’s School at Manzanita became the most sought-after preschool in Laguna Beach.

The demand for Anneliese’s School continued to grow. By the 1980s, the Manzanita Campus was no longer large enough. Coincidentally, a former elementary school on Wesley Drive in South Laguna became available. Various clients, including local artists, aerobics classes, Regional Occupation Programs and Anneliese Schools leased the classrooms. In 1983, a local group tried to purchase the school to convert to housing. However, with her signature insight and creativity, Anneliese made a strong argument for allowing the pre-school and the senior housing to co-exist. And so the Aliso School came to be.

During the ‘80s, the beauty and uniqueness of Anneliese Schools continued to draw a large following and generate long waiting lists. Keeping with the times, the staff expanded and the course of instruction became more formalized, structured and organized – including a unique foreign language program. By the late ‘80s, the demand for Anneliese Schools once again exceeded the available space. 

For some time, Anneliese had her eye on a magnificent five-acre compound property in Laguna Canyon called the Utsava Rajneesh Meditation Center, also known as the Bhagwan Temple. Anneliese called the Bhagwan Temple upon finding out that the group had sold the property to a Newport Beach-based developer. The property was still in escrow and she pleaded with the group to sell it to her instead. They were open to Anneliese’s plea and gave her a specified price. If she could raise the money within a few days, she could have the property. Gathering savings and a few strategic loans, Anneliese and Paul purchased the Willowbrook property in 1986. Within months, the Willowbrook Campus was ready to open.

Today, Anneliese Schools continue to set the standard in Orange County for private “whole child” education. With a unique curriculum that cultivates all nine intelligences, as well as inspiring environments and seasoned educators to help young hearts and minds come alive, Anneliese Schools lead the way in helping children realize their full potential as human beings.

Anneliese was a remarkable young woman who was born in Bavaria at the beginning of World War II. During her young life there she helped many struggling people all around her with the dream always to come to America.

She is responsible through her dedication for positively impacting the life of so many.

More information is expected to be released by the school in the days to come regarding any tributes or services.

Excerpts were taken from both the Anneliese Schools’ website and from a “Laguna Life & People” column written for “Stu News” by Marrie Stone.

 

