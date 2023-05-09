Doheny desalination progress update shared with water district committee, concern about RFQ process being held up
By SARA HALL
South Coast Water District’s (SCWD) Engineering and Operations Committee heard an update during their May 1 meeting on progress made during the last month on the Doheny Ocean Desalination project.
Mark Donovan, desalination program manager with GHD Inc., shared the status of several task order goals, including program management, partner education, regulatory permitting and development of the design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract.
Most of the discussion revolved around committee member Joe Muller’s concern over the ongoing discussions with potential partner agencies (including, most notably, Laguna Beach County Water District) in order to get a commitment for an additional one million gallons per day (MGD) (so they move forward with at least three MGD) is holding up the request for qualifications, slated for spring 2023, but have yet to be released. Muller further questioned if the commitment from LBCWD doesn’t get confirmed if the project won’t move forward.
“That’s my issue, I don’t think those conversations are relevant to the RFQ, in my opinion. That (the RFQs) should be going out, we should be moving forward, and, at the same time, if they decide not to commit then we find somebody else who will commit to it and there’s a lot of different players out there,” Muller said. “There’s a lot of different people out there and I know we want to stay local and with our neighboring agencies, but if they’re not willing to move forward there are other people out there that are and we need to start talking to them. We can’t let this thing get held up.”
They aren’t slowing the process down, SCWD staff confirmed.
His impression was also that it’s not being delayed, agreed E&O Committee Chairperson Scott Goldman.
“We’re having continuing discussions,” he said.
Muller questioned what the discussions have to do with the RFQ process.
They want to ensure a partner, possible LB County Water District, to commit to one MGD of the capacity and agree to share in some of those costs, SCWD staff explained. That would then allow South Coast to move the project forward with confidence in knowing that they have, at the very least, three MGD of demand committed.
They are working on parallel paths, emphasized South Coast Water District General Manager Rick Shintaku.
“This is a dual process. It’ll be a RFQ first, so we’re going to request qualifications to get interested teams and qualified interested teams that we would shortlist. And then we go into the RFP, requests for proposals, process. And that’s more towards the later end of the calendar year,” Shintaku said. “By then we would definitely want to have commitments for at least three MGD because experts tell us that we still will realize some economies that scale at three MGD and it could be a cost-effective project.”
As they move through that process, there are other interested parties they’ve had discussions with, he added, including Eastern Municipal Water District and Elsinore Valley MWD.
“Very easily we could get to the full five MGD,” Shintaku said.
They want to move forward with the qualifications process with the “safety net” of one additional MGD.
They need to confirm what the partner agency is able to commit first, Donovan explained.
“Understanding what their comfort level is (then) proceeding with the release of the request for qualifications,” he said.
Rendering by GHDWoodhead/Courtesy of SCWD
A rendering of the planned Doheny Ocean Desalination project
They had an ad hoc committee meeting with LBCWD last week, Donovan added. That may be the one extra MGD they need, he said.
They expected it to be a very productive conversation, Shintaku added.
Pointing to previous SCWD board discussions over the last several years, staff noted that the cost difference between five MGD and two MGD is quite a bit. The board, in those previous discussions, also agreed that the partners should be lined up before signing the design contract.
There has been a significant outreach effort over the last year and a half, staff added. Laguna Beach and San Clemente water districts both expressed interest, but South Coast is still working on “getting them to the finish line” and commit to pay a share of the cost, SCWD staff said.
“I wasn’t here for those conversations so this is a little new to me,” Muller responded. “I just find it strange that we’re going to let a project like this get held up.”
Goldman noted that the target date to release the RFQs, according to the task order report, was spring 2023.
“We’re in May,” he said. “Do we have a date in mind?”
From a timing standpoint, SCWD staff confirmed that while they were aiming to get the RFQs “out on the street” in May, if it slides slightly into June they still have the flexibility to do that and keep it moving along.
Ultimately, the request for proposals is going out in summer, which is an important step related to the milestones they have with state parks, staff noted. Those are “fairly hard dates” and they want to ensure they are able to get the design done in a timeframe that hits those marks.
They know most of the qualified firms that do the big lifting are coming, SCWD staff noted, it’s just a matter of them ultimately submitting a proposal and getting shortlisted.
Shintaku reiterated the flexibility with state parks. SCWD staff is planning on going to them in October 2025. If they were delayed, SCWD would notify state parks and work out a later date that they would need to be there to drill the wells.
“That’s the key milestone that we’re staring at,” Shintaku said.
In other updates on the Doheny desal project, Donovan said the most noteworthy news from task order one (project management) is that they received work from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that another round of grant funding is opening soon. They expect the application period to open in summer.
“We’ve started to get our ducks in a row,” working to prepare the application, Donovan said. “So that’s exciting stuff.”
The grant agreement was finalized for $8.3 million and $11.7 million; two reimbursement requests have been processed, and they are preparing for the third. The potential for another round of funding of around $8 million.
On task order five (public outreach and partner education), they are continuing to have meetings with neighboring agencies and others, Donovan said.
“We’re trying to get the partners on board,” he said.
As far as the most recent meeting with Laguna Beach County Water District, things are moving in the right direction, he added.
They are also continuing to coordinate with Metropolitan Water District staff, City of San Clemente, Eastern Municipal Water District and others.
Also within this task order purview, the technical team is working with Clean Energy Capital (David Moore) to update financial model, Donovan added.
“We do expect to see some new updated numbers from David’s team in the next week or so,” he said.
With task order 16 (regulatory permitting), SCWD is working with state parks on when and how to dig the wells, along with a Public Access Mitigation Plan. Exploratory borehole work is slated for January 2024.
“The biggest push right now is our coordination with state parks primarily on the exploratory borehole,” Donovan said. “We’re mapping out the affected campgrounds and making sure we get the public outreach team and engage with state parks and noticing of the campers at certain campgrounds that will close for a period of time. So we’re heavily coordinating with state parks on that front right now.”
There is also some good coordination with the Bureau of Reclamation on permitting, he added. They are finishing up their work and the finding of no significant impact, Donovan said.
“We’re reviewing that draft they sent over,” he said.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, federal/NEPA documentation, the project obtained concurrence on a finding of no significant impact on cultural and historic resources. It also obtained concurrence on the determination from NOAA National Marine Fisheries for “not likely to adversely affect” steelhead.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers nationwide permit is also in process for Rivers and Harbors Act approval (for slant wells going beneath the ocean floor).
According to a chart of target timeframes, approval for the permitting for both the NEPA activity and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is anticipated in spring 2023 pending raw water conveyance routing.
Goldman asked if they are close to finalizing the routing alignment they want to use.
It hasn’t been finalized, Donovan answered, but they’ve had a meeting with the Orange County Transportation Authority and a stakeholder group from the railroad (the alignment is next to the railroad tracks).
“At a high level, they seem open to what we proposed. So it does look like we’ll most likely carry that alignment forward, as at least an option,” Donovan said.
They might bring two options forward and study the potential impacts or additional work required of an alternative alignment, he added.
“What other kind of trickle-down permitting impacts will another potential alignment alternative have?” Donovan asked. “We’re doing that analysis right now.”
The best path forward might be proceeding with both options.
“It does look like that alternative raw water alliance could be a viable option,” he said.
For his final update, under task order 18 (DBOM contract development), the water district is working with Rick Sapir and his team at Hawkins Delafield & Wood, LLP, along with internal counsel and GHD to continue discussions on Progressive DBOM contract development.
“The team is working diligently with Rick Sapir and the Hawkins team to finalize the language for the request for qualifications,” Donovan said. “We’re strategizing about the components of the future RFP as well. So things are moving along on that front.”
