Volume 15, Issue 37  | May 9, 2023

Sold-out 18th Gate & Garden Tour 050923

Sold-out 18th Gate & Garden Tour highlights 

unique gardens in the El Bosque neighborhood

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On the subject of gardens, English philosopher Frances Bacon wrote, “A garden is the purest of human pleasures.” On Saturday, May 6, participants in the 18th Gate & Garden Walking Tour had the pleasure of visiting seven incredible gardens – from small and waterwise to large and lush. Laguna boasts many special neighborhoods and the El Bosque area is of particular merit. It was the first neighborhood to be subdivided with a curvilinear street plan on gently sloping terrain. 

sold out water cans 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Winners of the Watering Can Art Competition spotlighting California native plants on display at the Water District Building

Hosted by the Laguna Beach Garden Club, this celebration of gardens started at the historic LB Water District building (with margaritas and nibbles available) and attendees had the choice of walking to the El Bosque neighborhood or taking the shuttle. The 2022 Gate & Garden Tour, held in May 2022, netted more than $40,000 to help support educational gardens, student scholarships and community projects.

Taking advantage of the beautiful weather, many chose to stroll through the captivating area. The featured gardens had everything from carved wooden bats, to koi, to a motorboat mailbox, a garden goddess and the largest olive tree in Laguna.

Here’s a glimpse of the seven gardens on the tour, numbered as they appeared on the tour.

sold out hat 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Co-treasurer of the Garden Club Mary Jones shows off her spectacular hat for the Garden Party Hat Contest

1. “Koi Gardens” not only has a spectacular lavender and white color scheme in the front yard, the backyard has a koi pond, a pond with a bridge and a spa – a reflection of owners Jeff’s and Todd’s love for Japan and Portugal. 

sold out pond 3

Back patio with pond and spa

Back patio with pond and spa

“We were traveling around Tuscany admiring the gardens, and I thought, we can do that in Laguna,” Jeff said of their lush front garden. He speaks highly of the FaceBook group, Gardening in Mediterranean Climates Worldwide, as a valuable resource. 

sold out purple flowers 4

Purple and white color scheme in front yard

Purple and white color scheme in front yard

A combination of smooth stone and stonework, the back patio wall – a piece of art in itself – was created by Portuguese stone mason Julio Mercado. Since moving to the property in 2020, Jeff, an avid gardener, has been curating the garden, which contains rose bushes and blueberries with sentimental ties to the past. 

sold out koi 5

Koi pond

Koi pond

The koi pond was already there, but the previous owners took the koi with them, so Jeff and Todd added their own, and over the years have adopted out the ever-growing population to various schools and the Koi Rescue. 

sold out backyard 2 6

Pool and tropical plants in "Paradise"

Pool and tropical plants in “Paradise”

2. Much like a tropical oasis, the second house, “Paradise” has a beautiful pool in the backyard which is home to a rare Arabian Lilac tree. Owner Susan likes tropical colors and is planning on adding more drought-resistant plants. When her husband Rich bought the house in 1993, he was drawn to it by the large garage to house his car collection. 

sold out dune buggy 7

Mint condition dune buggy

Mint condition dune buggy

The Bird of Paradise in the front was planted when the house was built. Legend has it that the shed on the property when they bought it housed ponies of the children of the original owners, the Quan Family.

Painters Diane Snyder and Joni Emily were on site painting the backyard.

sold out entry 2 8

Entrance to "Paradise"

Entrance to “Paradise”

3. Virginia has lived at “Siddhartha’s Garden” for almost 50 years. “The property has the largest olive tree in Laguna,” she said. 

sold out olive tree 9

Largest olive tree in Laguna

Largest olive tree in Laguna

Virginia has a well-known tie to the community. In 1973, she was one of the three women who started the original Bead Shop on Pacific Coast Highway. It is still in business, but with a new owner. 

Her property has a mysterious gate which may or may not lead anywhere, but it’s a compelling conversation topic. An admitted “plantaholic,” she chooses flowers in yellow, blue or white. A buddha presides over the garden, which is serene and shady, a perfect place to meditate. 

sold out Virginia 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Virginia (in the hat) with two Garden Club volunteers

4. “El Jardin Del Mirador” is a Mediterranean revival house built in 1931, one of the oldest in the area. New owners Steve and Teri started redoing the yard in 2022, working around the existing Brazilian pepper tree, pink Hong Kong orchid tree and the giant Norfolk pine in the front yard. They often dine in their front patio.

sold out front 4 11

View from across the round-a-bout

View from across the round-a-bout

They planted an olive tree, which has significance to their family – their daughter’s name is Olivia, Steve’s grandfather was named Oliver and their cat is Olive Oyl. With the help of landscape designer Lance Parker, the yard is flourishing and abundant with native plants and exquisite succulents. 

sold out backyard 4 12

Click on photo for a larger image

Visitors tour the backyard, which is planted with fruit trees, grass and sage

5. “Le Petit Jardin” is a 1932 bungalow. Lois and her late husband moved in the home in 2003 and replaced a neglected grass front lawn with a low fence and garden, making it inviting for neighbors to stop and chat.

sold out garden teatime 13

All set up for patio dining at Le Petit Jardin

All set up for patio dining at Le Petit Jardin

Her two granddaughters Reese and Malia were on hand and said they remember spending holidays here – at Christmas they’d go to the Presbyterian Church around the corner. Malia recalled running up and down the sidewalk at the back of the house when she was younger. 

sold out painter 5 14

Painter Denise Busony captures the scene

Painter Denise Busony captures the scene

The charming home is surrounded with beautiful roses, boxwoods, Boston ivy, milkweed, and one of Lois’ favorite flowers, yesterday-today-and-tomorrow, which changes color.

6. “The Goddess Garden” 

Kurt and Anne moved to Laguna in 1991. Lacking much in the way of a garden, their home had lawn in both the front and backyard. 

sold out house 6 15

Front yard at The Goddess Garden

Front yard at The Goddess Garden

Years later, Kurt came across plans that horticulturist Cristin Fusano had drawn up when they first moved in and had a contractor follow them. Just recently, they freshened up the plants in the back, overseen by designer contractor Diane Knight. 

sold out backyard 6 16

Shady vine-covered pergola

Shady vine-covered pergola

The result is a lovely mix of predominately red/orange flowers. The backyard is a delight with a vine-covered pergola which gives it an Italianate feeling and beckons one to sit down at the large patio table beneath it. All of this is presided over by a voluptuous goddess of the garden. Painter Cassidy Foelsch documented the scene on canvas.

7. “Vivere” 

For several years, owners John and Paul spent weekends here in Laguna. Then in 2012, they bought the property and remodeled before moving in. What was previously all cement in the back area is now carpeted with flowers, every inch around the stepping stones overflowing with a variety of colorful flowers. 

sold out overgrown perfection 17

Click on photo for a larger image

Every inch of the upper garden path is amass with flowers

The garden is divided into four areas, the front garden along Catalina Street, the Cleo Street rose garden, the walled fountain garden and the upper garden path. The trees of special interest are the Strawberry Tree and the Forest Pansy Redbud. Thanks to the expertise of friends and Eric Stodder of Biosphere, their property is an enchanting draw for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

sold out potted plants 18

Gorgeous Foxgloves

Gorgeous Foxgloves 

If you missed the Gate & Garden Tour this year, save the date for next year, May 4, 2024. 

For more information about the Laguna Beach Garden Club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

