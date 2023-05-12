NewLeftHeader

Sharing a heartfelt story at Laguna Food Pantry 051223

Sharing a heartfelt story at Laguna Food Pantry

There is no typical visitor to the Laguna Food Pantry, especially in the current economic climate where more people are finding themselves needing assistance for the first time. A woman, who recently relocated to California with her pre-teen son, visited the Pantry after the job she had expected to have fell through. Despite hesitations toward visiting the Pantry for the first time, she knew she needed help. Upon being welcomed by a volunteer greeter, she expressed her reluctance to accept food, feeling that she was taking it away from someone who needed it even more. The greeter reassured her that the Pantry was there to help anyone facing food insecurity. As they continued to talk, tears started streaming down her face as she was overwhelmed with gratitude for the groceries, kindness, help and relief.

Sharing a heartfelt story Marianna

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Marianna, a volunteer greeter, graciously welcomes a visitor to the Laguna Food Pantry

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry and how you can support their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know. If you can, please donate at www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

