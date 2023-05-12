NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 38  | May 12, 2023Subscribe

Fair Game 051223

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Councilmember George Weiss gets a written traffic warning…does that mean we now need to see his body cam footage?

TJ headshot AugEarlier this month, City Councilmember George Weiss announced in his personal community newsletter update to constituents a “departure from (his) pledged recap of City Council meetings” to instead offer his attack on public safety, primarily concerning the police department and its leadership.

Instead of discussing the positives that are happening within the department under Chief Jeff Calvert’s leadership, Weiss chooses to continually bash him and those in the city the Chief works with.

Weiss uses an outdated department survey, completed at some point during 2021, as his support document.

Now, it should be pointed out that Chief Calvert took over the department in the second half of 2021, meaning the issues Weiss chooses to level against him happened or were created prior to his promotion to Chief.

It’s sad, Weiss appears to not want our police management to be successful as shown by his uncalled-for attacks.

One other proof in the pudding has been Weiss’ relentless attacks on City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. As most people know, Dupuis was recently pulled over and ticketed for talking on a cellphone while operating a vehicle, a charge Dupuis has never challenged. It just so happened that at the time of that ticket she was talking with Chief Calvert.

One can just imagine the delight Weiss got having both Dupuis and Calvert in his sights as he joined a community group of activists demanding police body cam footage over her arrest to find out all the details.

Well, George, turnabout is fair play. We have now found out that you were pulled over on our streets this past week (Tuesday, May 9) and given a written warning for “traveling northbound on Laguna Canyon Road while utilizing the two-way left turn lane to pass traffic on a Vespa” and not for what the lane is intended for, and that’s to make a left turn (CVC 21460.5).

So, how does the community know that you didn’t use your title as councilperson to get yourself out of a ticket? Should we now demand the police body cam footage and question your actions as you’ve questioned others?

Of course not! That would be a waste of our city’s employees’ time and resources, it would question the integrity of a good police officer doing his or her job correctly and at the end of the day would do nothing to better our city.

It’s a lesson to be learned from. Also, when coming up on stopped or slowed traffic, remember not to arbitrarily use the two-way left turn lane to pass those waiting patiently. It’s illegal and dangerous to create our own rules for the road.

• • •

Next Tuesday, May 16, is a Regular City Council meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m., following a Closed Session from 5-5:30 p.m. However, prior to both is a Budget Workshop from 3-5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

The purpose of the workshop is to receive a presentation regarding the proposed budget for 2023-24 and to provide any feedback to City Manager Shohreh Dupuis or any other directions as they feel appropriate.

The Regular Meeting includes the following items: The potential award of a professional services contract of $3.6 million to Mark Thomas & Company for design, environmental and outreach services for the Project Approval & Environmental Document phase of the Laguna Canyon Road Improvements Project; a resolution to increase residential solid waste collection service maximum rates; and an update on outdoor dining programs, including permanent permitting and the revised fee structure.

The entire agenda can be found here.

• • •

Then, next Wednesday, May 17, the community may review concepts of the conversion ideas for the Promenade on Forest as it moves towards becoming a permanent fixture. The in-person Public Workshop will be held at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/promenade for more information. 

• • •

The city this week launched the soft opening of the new Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center. The community enjoyed indoor drop-in basketball and pickleball.

The schedule is Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for indoor drop-in basketball and indoor pickleball on Wednesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

• • •

From the Laguna Beach PD, congrats to Policer Officer Tony Manzano who was recognized by the Auto Theft Advisory Committee as Officer of the Year for identifying and recovering the most stolen vehicles in Laguna Beach during 2022.

• • •

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP will gather at Mozambique on Thursday, May 18 when Karolina Zatorska will share a multimedia presentation showing highlights of her eyewitness account of Poland’s transformation from communism to democracy.

Zatorska was born in 1978 in then-communist Poland. She is a graduate of University of Wroclaw with an MA in English and Journalism. She first came to the U.S. in 2000 for a student exchange program in San Francisco. In 2007, she went to live and work in New York City to get hands-on experience in trade, and since 2012 has lived in Southern California, where she connected Polish and U.S. software/IT companies. From 2017 until 2020 she held the office of the Trade Commissioner of Poland to Los Angeles.

Karolina became a permanent resident of the U.S. in 2015, and in August 2020 proudly obtained her U.S. citizenship. She was recently welcomed as one of the GLBGOP’s newest board members.

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP’s annual meeting also takes place this evening.

RSVP at www.GLBGOP.com.

• • •

On Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the Laguna Beach Police Department will hold a Road Safety Expo at Top of the World Elementary School.

The community is encouraged to bring their bikes.

Here’s what to expect: BMX riders will perform at 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., there will be a Fire Department demonstration at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Kids can enjoy games & crafts, face painting, a photo booth, a bounce house and obstacle course. There will also be a raffle for a chance to win a signed Tony Hawk helmet, a bike and much more.

• • •

Correction: In Tuesday’s Fair Game, Mo Honarkar was listed as the owner of Hotel Laguna. Technically, Honarkar has a long-term lease agreement with the property’s owner, Earl Merritt.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.