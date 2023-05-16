NewLeftHeader

LAM hosts Kids Summer Curating Creativity Camps beginning in June

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) offers a summer of fun and learning. Kids will spend their summer growing their creativity with unique “craftivities” in a museum setting. Throughout summer 2023, LAM will be welcoming kids into the museum for expanded learning and creative opportunities that can be found there. Starting off with their Summer Camp, they will announce new phases of LAM Kids Summer on their website, so make sure you register at the same site, by clicking here.

LAM kids crafting

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Kids will spend their summer doing unique “craftivities”

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

Buckle up and explore the art of the California regions. Kids will engage in fun art-making projects that celebrate the diversity and beauty of California. Full of exciting dress up days and engaging movement filled with gallery activities, this camp is the kids’ destination for the summer.

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how exhibitions come to life. Kids become the artists, curators and art handlers as they explore the exciting world of art exhibitions. Taught by the education staff with special visits from other museum employees, kids will experience the museum in a new way while finding their own creative voice.

A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches.

Registration and Details:

These sessions are for ages 6–12 only.

Camps run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Pricing and Cancellations: $280 for members; $350 for non-members; $220 for members registering two or more children (each); $300 for members registering two or more children (each)

Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

