Local author Arnie Silverman launches new book 051223

Local author Arnie Silverman launches new book My War and Stories from Another Era

As detailed in a previous article in Stu News, Arnold (Arnie) Silverman was 80 years old before anyone knew he fought in Korea. He kept his secret for more than 60 years, even from his wife (a woman he met only a few years after the war). But 14 years ago, Silverman decided it was time to shine a light into the shadows and tell his story in his previous book, My War and Other Stories. His new book My War and Stories from Another Era was just launched.

local author patriots parade

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year for 2019, rode in the 54th Patriots Day Parade in 2020 (due to the cancellation of the 53th parade because of rain)

In 2019, Silverman was recognized as Patriot of the Year for Laguna’s 53rd Annual Patriots Day Parade. It’s an honor he was reluctant to accept, but proud to have achieved.

In his privately published memoir, My War and Other Stories, Silverman shared a detailed account of how he got a “front row seat” to the action. One night, suffering through a frigid evening of guard duty, he heard a suspicious noise. He found his exceptionally drunk Company Commander lying down in a ditch, covered in his own excrement. Helping the Commander out of the hole and back to his barracks, Silverman soon experienced the old adage “no good deed goes unpunished.” The Commander decided he couldn’t risk his embarrassing night getting retold. Misreading the kind of man Silverman is – and the ethical code that guides him – and fearing Silverman’s potential disloyalty, the Commander sentenced him to fight on the front lines.

local author book cover

Courtesy of Amazon

Silverman’s new book launched in April 2023

Silverman described his recently published book, My War and Stories from Another Era, “Living through a solid share of significant, historical events, I must admit it has been a hell of an exciting, history-filled life. The Great Depression, World War II, my combat in the Korean War, Vietnam, the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the amazing technological breakthroughs, McCarthy times, the Kennedys, Nixon, the Clintons, the Bushes, 9/11, Trump, the turmoil with Russia and Ukraine, the pandemic and ‘January 6’ all contributed to the drama of living. My personal impressions and memories of people I knew of those times are included in this collection. For those too young to have experienced the times, I hope the stories bring some enlightenment. For those who were ‘there’ during those events, I hope to restore some cherished memories.”

My War and Stories from another Era can be purchased on Amazon.

 

