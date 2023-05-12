NewLeftHeader

Lisa Berman named as top Pre-qualified ART Consultant by the LA County Arts and Culture Department

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Laguna resident Lisa Berman, founder of Berman Arts Agency, was just named as a top ART consultant by the County of Los Angeles Arts and Culture Department. She earned the placement to the esteemed list of only 12 approved Top Pre-qualified ART Consultants for the three-year appointment, which includes both Orange and San Diego counties.

Berman was thrilled to receive the following news, “The selection panel was very impressed with your portfolio and your on-going commitment to championing the arts.” Berman added, “I am honored to be recognized by my peers. To enhance community building goals through the arts is uniquely gratifying.”

A local resident since 1972, Berman began her career at age 17 selling her jewelry at the Laguna Beach Craft Guild on the Cobblestones at Main Beach. That was the first step in a journey that eventually led her to a fashion degree and propelled her into an internationally recognized trailblazer in the world of jewelry – as the “Ambassador of Wearable Art.”

lisa berman closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bonnie Schiffman

Lisa M. Berman, “Business Attire” Necklace by 2Roses, Hinged bracelet by Statements Accessories and Orbit earrings by Gina Pankowski

However, defining her combination of art, fashion and jewelry proved to be a challenge. “My husband was a fine arts dealer, but I wanted to do something different,” Berman said in a 2021 interview with Stu News. “When I opened the gallery, I spent two years giving classes. My office was a broom closet. People were asking how could this be jewelry, there are no jewels or diamonds. I had to learn how to explain it.”

Berman, who graduated from Laguna Beach High School as Lisa Babik, holds degrees in Plastics Manufacturing Technology from California State University Long Beach, Product & Jewelry Design from Otis College of Art & Design, and Merchandising and Marketing from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM).

After college, Berman went into the fashion industry, subsequently designing and manufacturing her jewelry line called Statements Accessories. Her fine art career began with the launch of her Sculpture to Wear gallery in Bergamot Station Art Center in Santa Monica, Calif. in 1999. She is currently celebrating 25 years of her global brand Sculpture to Wear. Carrying on the legacy of Joan Sonnabend, Berman acquired the name Sculpture to Wear in 1998. With her own unique presentation, she built her iconic brand and introduced a new genre of art.

lisa berman neva cole

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Daniel Oropeza

Actress Neva Cole wearing collar that appeared in the Ruth Bader Ginsberg exhibition “Feel the Frill”

The legacy brand established in 1973 in New York, is now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Known as the Ambassador of Wearable Arts, some revere Berman as “a jewelry expert,” however, her ability expands well past the neckline. She has earned a “Beautification Award from the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, launched a four-acre Contemporary Sculpture Garden in Irvine and created an NFT company with photographer Bonnie Schiffman. She serves on the advisory board for Pulitzer Prize Photographer Renee C. Byers’ Positive Change Can Happen nonprofit and just consulted with the Newport Beach City Council on sculpture safety compliance at their eight-acre Sculpture Garden.

Berman is an ART Advocate, Wearable Art expert, curator and consultant with expertise in the fields of jewelry, fashion, design, fine art, sculpture and public art. Her professional acumen extends to major markets, museums and corporations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Asia and Europe.

She co-hosted cultural exchange exhibitions with 12 countries and conducted placement into international museums and has served on the Board of Governors for OTIS College of Art and Design, Public Relations Chair for the Fashion Council at Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Museum Collections Board at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Known as the Visionary Proprietor, Berman is a writer and parent who supports projects intersecting art, children and STEAM. She is also the curator at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center and the U.S. Ambassador for ARTISTAR JEWELS.

lisa berman horse

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Daniel Oropeza

“Lux Maximus Sculpture” by Daniel Oropeza with Neva Cole as Godiva. “Lady Godiva, Woman of Dissent” was conceptualized, written and styled by Lisa Berman.

“There are so many fantastic institutions, artists and businesses (for profit and nonprofit) in all of Southern California to explore, revitalize and collaborate with – it’s a matter of priorities, aligning with an inspiring and purposeful concept, then curating the best team to bring it to life,” said Berman. For more information on Lisa Berman, go to www.sculpturetowear.com.

 

