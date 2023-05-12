NewLeftHeader

No Square Theatre, Matilda and much more

By Nancy Carpenter

Turn the beloved Roald Dahl book Matilda intended for young readers into a musical with equal appeal to all age groups? Impossible. Or…possible.

The original theatrical release at Stratford-upon-Avon was in 2010. A dozen years later the movie debuted. Fast forward and for two weekends Matilda was staged at Laguna Beach’s No Square Theatre. The last performance is this Mother’s Day, May 14.

For all of us, a Bad News/Good News situation. The Bad News: I was ready to purchase tickets only to discover this was a sell-out. The Good News: a testament to a very fine production.

So, this won’t be your typical review. I still had a few questions about No Square, their latest production of Matilda, their plans for the summer, and their role in and contributions to our community. I recently spoke to Ella Wyatt, artistic director at No Square and director for Matilda, who helped me sort through what is happening over the next few months.

no square matilda

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

Ava Madison Gray as Matilda

First the obvious. With so many musicals to choose from, why pick Matilda? Wyatt said she is most interested in productions that draw on the talents of kids as well as adults. “I like the synergy that happens when they are brought together,” she explained. “It’s a perfect environment for everyone to exchange ideas and learn something new.”

Matilda is more than a story of a little girl, touching on many questions. What truly defines a loving family? Why such a big deal about education? How do we stand up to bullies without compromising who we are? In Wyatt’s words, “While to the untrained eye Matilda may seem like a fun, silly children’s show revolving around a bookish little girl with mind powers, the story and themes are much more complex than that.”

Originally Matilda and its 26 actors were slated for the 2020 season, and we know what happened with that. To reconstitute those efforts three years later is not easy when it comes to child actors. They tend to grow up and age out of their roles. Fortunately, Wyatt was able to recast some of the original performers in the roles of older kids. No Square drew upon local actors who are also active in other theaters such as the Ahmanson. Laguna Beach is home to remarkable talent and plenty of it.

A special production worthy of a shout out occurred May 7. The Sunday matinee was formatted for exceptional people with sensory sensitivities that both impact and enhance their enjoyment. The performance was a bit shorter, the audience encouraged to sing with the performers, and after the final bow, invited to mingle on stage. If asked, everyone would say they had a great afternoon.

Last year, No Square made similar adjustments for their staging of Footloose. Glennwood Housing Foundation, focused on pathways to independence when those paths are not always apparent or available, and Laguna Beach resident Moorea Howson helped coordinate the required details necessary for this to happen. This underscores No Square’s mission to provide “performance, theatrical experience, and education to local amateur performers of all ages and to nurture a love of theater and the performing arts within our community.”

no square sponge bob

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

Family Summer Concerts, “SpongeBob SquarePants,” July 28-August 6

And now, No Square’s summer plans.

As accessible as Disneyland might be, there’s room for more entertainment. And it’s free! Disney Family Summer Concert offers two relaxing evening opportunities – June 23 and 24 – for you to listen to and share your favorite Disney songs with others. No Square is accepting videos – check out the website for guidelines and submission form. Don’t want to perform? Just bring your chairs, blankets and food and enjoy.

Another iconic musical, this time with a recognizable figure, is taking center stage this summer from July 28 through August 6. The ever-optimistic SpongeBob SquarePants stars in The SpongeBob Musical. Wyatt didn’t initially recognize the coincidence of SquarePants staged at No Square Theatre. Sometimes we are so close to our passions. She and I had a good laugh when I pointed this out.

Auditions are starting May 15. Video submissions are also welcome since many potential local performers are away at college. The No Square Theatre website is your best resource for submission guidelines and timelines, so click here.

No Square Theatre’s commitment to promoting young talent is not limited to the stage. This year’s Musical Theatre Camp is held from July 10-14 and 17-21. That means 10 days of classes, rehearsals, camp activities and “Goodie Days” that culminate in a full Broadway-style performance. Go to No Square’s website at www.nosquare.org for registration information.

While you’re there, add your name to their mailing list. They have an impressive fall and holiday line-up that surely will be sell-outs. No Square Theatre has been offering theatrical venues, performance opportunities and community support for more than 25 years. Their success very much depends on the community they serve.

