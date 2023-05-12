Council to hear update on outdoor dining 051223

Council to hear update on outdoor dining, South Laguna beaches, facilities master plan

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council will consider a variety of interesting items during their meeting next week.

At the Tuesday (May 16) meeting, during a special budget workshop, regular business and on the consent calendar council will consider: An update on outdoor dining programs and proposed fee schedule; facilities master plan scope of work; update on operations of South Laguna beaches; increase residential solid waste collection service maximum rates; contracts for Laguna Canyon Road improvements project and several other contracts.

During regular business, council will hear an update on outdoor dining programs, including permanent permitting process and revised fee structure options. Council will consider recommending directing staff to return at a future council meeting to extend the Promenade on Forest’s coastal development permit and temporary use permit for three years (to January 2027) while staff proceeds with the preliminary design, entitlement and permitting process to convert the Promenade to a permanent pedestrian plaza. The recommended action also includes directing staff to return at a future council meeting to extend the outdoor dining and parklet program’s TUPs for an additional three-year term (to January 2027) while staff addresses the requirements for outdoor dining on private and public property to become permanent. Council will also provide input to staff on the proposed outdoor dining fee structures for adoption as part of the final fiscal year 2023-24 budget.

Following direction from the council, staff has been evaluating the process for converting the city’s temporary outdoor dining into a permanent program. Staff will present an updated entitlement process for the program and outline the process for permitting permanent improvement for the Promenade on Forest. A proposed revised fee structure includes options for businesses utilizing outdoor dining on public property. Currently there are 16 restaurants participating in the outdoor dining program, with seven of those businesses operating parklets on public property (not including the Promenade restaurants). Approximately 59 public parking spaces and 54 private parking spaces are being utilized by the programs.

Last up during regular business, council will review the proposed facilities master plan scope of work.

At their February 21 meeting, councilmembers approved the priorities they set at their annual planning workshop on January 28 and directed staff to work with a council subcommittee on the development of the scope of work and the procurement process for the facilities master plan effort. The facilities master plan aims to provide the city with information regarding current and future facility needs and establishes a framework for the orderly growth of city services, administration and community programs, according to the staff report for next week’s agenda item. The goal of a FMP is to evaluate the condition of city facilities, assess their ability to meet the needs of current services, anticipate growth and future service delivery requirements, analyze gaps in providing services and create an action plan to address these issues. When the plan is finalized, it will provide recommendations with cost estimates to guide future decisions, timelines and steps forward in delivering city services.

“Ultimately, this effort will improve program and service efficiencies, streamline workflows and modernized facilities to position the city for effective municipal administration in the years ahead,” the staff report reads.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will hear an update on South Laguna beaches, including Camel Beach, and will consider several action items

Also during regular business, council will hear an update on operations of South Laguna beaches. Staff is also recommending council weigh in on some potential items for direction, including: More warning signage at key locations in South Laguna for the potential for naturally occurring hazards, including applying for a Coastal Development Permit to provide signage at locations within existing signage infrastructure; direct staff to return with either a rental program for city portable propane fire pits and develop a permit application to rent the portable fire pits at Aliso Beach, or with a process to proceed with permitting, procurement and installation of permanent wood burning fire pits at Aliso Beach; moving the Pride Tower 20 feet south of the current location and install a camera at, or near, the location to address resident safety concerns; request staff to return to the council in January 2024 for an update focused on lessons learned over the summer regarding South Laguna beaches, including an update on Aliso Creek and the berm at Aliso Beach, and direct staff to establish a special event permit process to authorize private events at Aliso Beach and other South Laguna beaches as needed.

The city took over control from the county of South Laguna beaches on March 1. On March 15, staff held a community meeting with local residents to gather information on operational changes and listen to concerns about past issues on the beaches. Staff also participated in the South Laguna Civic Association meeting in April and engaged in numerous email conversations with residents to gather information about possible improvements in preparation for summer. Feedback from these meetings centered around trash pickup, restroom availability, signage, fire pit availability, extending lifeguard services hours, parking at Aliso Beach for employees of a business in South Laguna, Aliso Creek, the ability to hold private events at Aliso Beach and the berm.

Staff is proposing several possible action items to address these issues, including: Creating new signage; exploring the idea of installing a camera in the area of Lighthouse Cove and caves; adding more trash cans and increasing the frequency of trash pickup during the summer; potential solutions to address the limited restroom facilities available in the area, including adding temporary restrooms at certain locations and possibly initiating a budget item for the design and feasibility analysis of adding permanent restroom stalls and public showers at the bottom of the beach axis stairway at Thousand Steps Beach; consideration of purchasing portable propane fire pits that can be stored away at Aliso Beach and provided through a special event permit process, or direct staff to take an alternate approach and pursue procuring, purchasing, permitting and installing wood burning fire pits; implement an overtime staffing schedule to keep lifeguards over as needed; moving the Pride Tower at Camel Point Beach about 20 feet south and installing a camera at or near the tower; implementing fee-based monthly employee parking permits; continue monitoring the berm and continue the county’s practice of implementing measures suggested by the regional board including placement of signage; and develop a special event permit program that would allow private events, such as skim boarding competitions and trash cleanup, to occur at Alisa Beach, Camel Point and potentially other South Laguna beaches.

According to the staff report, they are already planning other improvements in South Laguna Beach, including adding roving lifeguards will be implemented in rocky areas and additional “non-peak” lifeguard staffing at high-usage beaches. South Laguna residents will also have “a clear communication line” with lifeguards through neighborhood groups, staff notes in the report.

Earlier during regular business, council will consider a resolution to increase residential solid waste collection service maximum rates.

On March 21, council approved a series of recommendations regarding the one-year extension of the franchise agreement with Waste Management to June 30, 2024, including proposed increases to residential solid waste collection service maximum rate in FY 2023-24. The proposed annual rate increase for a residential single unit is $33, which represents an 11% increase. By the time the staff report on the item was posted, only five protest votes had been received by the city.

First up during regular business, council will consider contracts for Laguna Canyon Road improvements project for preliminary engineering and environmental documents (inclusive of outreach services) and for project management services. The proposed contract with Mark Thomas & Company, Inc. is for approximately $3.56 million. The item also includes approval of change orders for additional services that may be required in an amount not-to-exceed $350,000. Council will also vote on a professional services agreement with Tony Rahimian, P.E., sole proprietor, in the amount of $150,500 for project management services for one year to lead the project’s approval and environmental document’s efforts. The item also includes authorizing the city manager to extend the contract with Rahimian for up to two additional years at the same hourly rate if services are satisfactory.

Council directive staff to solicit proposals for the obtain project approval and environment design (PA&ED) phase on November 15. After the RFP process, staff determined that Mark Thomas & Company, Inc., was the highest rated firm to provide the services required to obtain PA&ED approval. According to the staff report, the completion of the PA&ED is a crucial step in securing local, state and federal grants for final engineering and construction of this estimated $100 million project. Once the project improvements are clearly defined in environmentally cleared, the chance of external agencies awarding a significant grant is much higher, the staff report notes.

Prior to the regular meeting, council will hold a budget workshop.

City staff will present and answer questions about the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24. Council will also hear from the public and provide direction to the city manager before adopting the budget on June 13.

According to the staff presentation for the workshop, the proposed budget is balanced, and the appropriations reflect council goals and priorities. The budget also adds new services to employ quality of life for residents, including operations at South Laguna beaches, programs at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center (formerly the former St. Catherine of Siena School campus), the second year of the in-house ambulance program and an additional sergeant position leading the new traffic team at the Laguna Beach Police Department. The proposed budget also keeps the 20% general fund reserve intact, staff notes in the presentation.

Some of the highlights shared in the staff presentation include: $4.2 million for new services/capital improvements for South Laguna beaches and the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center; investment in core services, including public safety services; continued implementation of workforce initiatives; funding for technology projects and infrastructure enhancement through capital improvement projects. Some of the major changes in the general fund budget include: Two new positions to support enhancements in cybersecurity and find and financial tracking and reporting and converting one part-time position to full time to support digital/public communications; $450,000 for software and network infrastructure to enhance cybersecurity and replace critical infrastructure; $670,000 for ongoing increases in pension costs; $200,000 for funding increased recreation services, youth camps and other programs; $700,000 for an increase for solid waste organics program and new capital improvement funding. Some key capital improvement projects listed in the staff presentation include: Moss Street beach access improvements; fire station #1 restroom renovation; Glenneyre parking structure rehabilitation; Moulton Meadows dog play area and the Forest Lane trash enclosure. Staff is also recommending adding $100,000 to the CIP for a cost/benefit analysis on relinquishing Coast Highway to the city. Some notable projects that will begin design in fiscal year 2023-24 include: Fire station #4 replacement; Thousand Steps beach restroom; Aliso Beach parking lot rehabilitation; Village Green park playground renovation and Diver’s Cove beach access improvements.

On the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public) during the regular meeting, council will consider: Rejecting all bids for the Moss Street Beach access improvements and direct staff to re-bid the project and the purchase of one BeachTech model 5500 beach cleaner/screener from Kassbohrer All Terrain Vehicles, Inc., for an amount not-to-exceed $164,000 and a $237,400 construction contract for fire station #1 improvements.

The budget agenda is available online here, the regular council agenda is available online here. The budget meeting starts at 3 p.m. Closed session starts at 5 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051. The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on May 15 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on May 16 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on May 16, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.