Catmosphere Laguna Foundation event at Gelson’s 051623

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation event at Gelson’s Laguna Beach set for Saturday, May 27

On Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at Gelson’s Laguna Beach location, 30922 Pacific Coast Highway. Their adoption events are fun for the whole family with snacks and giveaways for all – and volunteer opportunities are available.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens.

catmosphere laguna kitten

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation adoption event on May 27

Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering and assisting in public adoptions, and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

For details, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949.619.MEOW (6369), or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Future adoption event dates continue monthly throughout 2023.

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and Catmosphere Laguna adoption remaining event dates for 2023: June 17, August 19, October 21 and year-end holiday events. 

Gelson’s Laguna Beach and Catmosphere Laguna adoption event dates for 2023: May 27, August 26, October 28 and year-end holiday events.

 

