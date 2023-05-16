NewLeftHeader

E-bike safety and laws 051623

E-bike safety and laws

By Nicole Rice, LBPD Community Services Officer (Crime Prevention)

Laws:

–E-bikes must not exceed 750 watts. This is the energy usage on the E-bike.

–E-bikes pedal assist can only legally go to 28 mph.

–All e-bikes are required to have labels with the top-assisted speed, classification number of the e-bike and the motor wattage. Do not remove the labels.

–E-bikes are regulated like regular bicycles. All of the same rules of the road apply and all bicycles are required to follow the laws.

–Use proper hand signals when riding any bike to help vehicles and pedestrians know the direction you are going.

All this and more can be learned at the Road Safety Expo on Sunday, May 21 and for additional information, click here.

Safety:

–Always wear a properly fitted helmet while operating an e-bike.

–Do not ride distracted or impaired, it could lead to an injury or a DUI.

–Be very visible while using a bicycle. Have reflectors on your clothes or bike and wear bright colors.

–Always follow traffic signs and signals.

 

