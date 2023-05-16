NewLeftHeader

GLB GOP Annual Membership Meeting featuring Karolina Zatorska 051623

GLB GOP Annual Membership Meeting featuring Karolina Zatorska to be held on May 17

An eye-opening speech by Karolina Zatorska is planned for Wednesday, May 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Mozambique. At the GLB GOP Annual Membership Meeting, Zatorska’s multimedia presentation will highlight her eyewitness account of Poland’s transformation from communism to democracy. The dynamic talks concludes with her personal observations on how closely she feels recent events in America resemble those in the communist system.

Zatorska was born in 1978 in then-communist Poland. She is a graduate of University of Wroclaw with an MA in English and Journalism and first came to the U.S. in 2000 for a student exchange program in San Francisco. In 2007, she went to live and work in New York City to get hands-on experience in trade, and since 2012, has lived in Southern California, where she connected Polish and U.S. software/IT companies. From 2017 until 2020, she held the office of the Trade Commissioner of Poland to Los Angeles.

glb gop Zatorska

Courtesy of GLB GOP

Karolina Zatorska gives her perspective on communism on May 17

Zatorska became a permanent resident of the U.S. in 2015, and in August 2020 proudly obtained her U.S. citizenship. She was recently welcomed as one of the GLBGOP’s newest board members.

On May 17, registration takes place upstairs at 5 p.m., followed by mingling, a cocktail hour and food. Zatorska’s speech will be at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Boma room. The Greater Laguna Beach GOP’s annual meeting also takes place this evening. The event is for members of the organization and their guests, but local citizens are invited to attend one meeting without joining.

Come and hear world history from someone who was there and who is qualified to offer unique perspectives on the current direction of the U.S.

Please RSVP at www.glbgop.com.

Mozambique is located at 1740 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

