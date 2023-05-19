NewLeftHeader

Discover endless summer adventures at The Ranch at Laguna Beach

The Ranch at Laguna Beach, a sustainably focused, luxury resort nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Aliso Canyon, has announced an exhilarating lineup of activities for guests to indulge in this summer. With its idyllic location, luxurious amenities, and a commitment to providing warm, heartfelt and authentic hospitality, The Ranch is hosting an array of activities for guests and locals alike to celebrate a true California summer with promises of adventure, relaxation and endless memories.

“A California summer lives beyond the confines of a season – it’s a way of life, a way of thinking that transcends weather patterns and a brief few months,” said Kurt Bjorkman, chief operating officer. “We work tirelessly on crafting uniquely memorable experiences that reflect our local community and connect our guests with the many incredible environs that make Laguna Beach so very special. Time is well spent hiking our local canyons and exploring our 30 protected coves that span the most amazing seven miles of coastline in California. Returning to The Ranch after a day of discovery is completed with our caring team who will welcome you back with elements of warmth – live local musicians on the patio, a beverage at one of our massive firepits, or just reading that novel on your private guestroom patio – it’s the ideal environment to start planning tomorrow’s exploits.”

Engage in outdoor activities and explore the stunning natural surroundings:

The Ranch invites guests to explore the wonders of nature with outdoor activities like bocce ball and volleyball, and is a perfect launch pad for hiking in the Aliso and Woods Canyon Park, along with numerous other options:

Farm Tour: Join Farmer Leo every Thursday from 3-4 p.m. for a tour of Scout Camp and the Garden to taste the season’s harvest, learn about crop rotation and composting. Bonus: Meet the chickens.

Stargazing: Enjoy the secluded canyon away from all the city lights and join the master astronomer in stargazing from 9-10 p.m. every Friday.

Birds of Prey: Learn more about the rehabilitation and survival of hawks and owls found in the canyon from the OC Birds of Prey Center from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. every Saturday.

Fitness: For resort guests only: Enjoy complimentary high-intensity interval training and restorative yoga classes every Saturday and Sunday morning.

The Ranch offers multiple dining options including two oceanfront dining experiences. Park your surfboard and grab some locally sourced California cuisine at Lost Pier Café located on Aliso Beach and the newly opened Young’s Beach Shack located at Salt Creek Beach. Originally known as Young’s Beach Camp, the latter is a beloved coastal gem within the Laguna Beach surfing community and offers classic beach favorites such as an unmissable breakfast burrito, or the iconic Balboa Bar ice cream. Guests are encouraged to visit these oceanfront dining options by using the free and eco-friendly Laguna Beach trolley, a great way for guests to explore the scenic coastal city and reach various points of interest during their visit.

Nurture your child’s sense of wonder and sense of exploration while you immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural scene of Laguna Beach:

Cultural Experiences: “The Shaper” and “The Painter” are two new experiences being offered to guests that connect them to the heart and soul of Laguna Beach, surfing and plein air painting. The Shaper will provide an opportunity for them to design and carve their own custom surfboard while working alongside world-famous surfboard shaper Gary Larson and have the finished board shipped to their home. The Painter has guests immersed in the artistic process with a one-on-one painting session with American impressionist painter John Cosby. Each experience includes a one-on-one call with Larson or Cosby prior to arrival, a tour of their amazing studio, a lunch chat and the activity itself.

Junior Explorers: This camp provides immersive nature activities for kids ages 6-12. Camp enrollment is $75 per camper/day including lunch, Junior Explorer backpack, water bottle, T-shirt and patches. The daily itinerary includes a Garden Party on Wednesdays, Artists Summit on Thursdays, Canyon Creatures on Fridays and Aviation Adventure on Saturdays.

Tee-off on a world-class golf course, or rejuvenate at the luxurious spa and unwind by the pool:

Golf enthusiasts can tee off at The Ranch’s picturesque course, offering an unforgettable golfing experience for players of all levels and can indulge in golf bliss. The nine-hole course is carved into the naturally dramatic and lush walls of Aliso and Wood Canyons, creating an ultra-private playing experience with stunning views and elevation changes on every fairway.

Guests can enjoy a rejuvenating experience by taking a dip in the pool, which still retains its deep edge and original design, before indulging in a relaxing session at The Ranch’s Sycamore Spa by Hudson. Enjoy customized facials, massages, body treatments and the co-ed infrared sauna.

The Ranch offers the perfect combination of live music and cozy fire pits to make your summer evenings truly unforgettable.

Harvest: Laguna Beach’s first “Ocean Friendly Restaurant” certified by the Surfrider Foundation, Harvest takes pride in offering a hook-to-harvest and farm-to-table culinary experience. Every menu features locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, providing guests of all palates with a memorable dining experience.

Live Music: Make sure to get to The Porch early and enjoy the live music offered every night from 4-8 p.m. To get extra cozy, there are fire pits available to reserve online.

Fire Pits: Reserve a Grill N’ Glow fire pit at Lost Pier Café to savor the summer nights with family and friends, and don’t forget to indulge in the delicious s’mores package for the perfect ending to a cozy and fun-filled evening.

To learn more about the summer activities at The Ranch at Laguna Beach or make a reservation, visit www.theranchlb.com. To make a reservation, call 949.499.2271, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

