NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 40  | May 19, 2023Subscribe

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 051923

Share this story

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach honored LBHS Senior Preston Patterson as the May “Student of the Month” in the field of Career Technical Education. Patterson is currently finishing up his EMT program to supplement past CTE programs in medicine and the sciences. He has also completed AP biological, government and microeconomics classes to fuel his interests. As a result, he has been on the superintendent’s list all four years of high school.

Meet Rotarys Student Preston Patterson

Photos courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

LBHS Senior Preston Patterson

In his spare time, Patterson enjoys hiking, paddling, and cooking new and interesting meals. He has run on the cross country team and worked as a pool lifeguard for the City of Laguna Beach.

After graduation, Patterson hopes to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and major in Forestry and Fire Science, while also working as an EMT. He sincerely thanks his entire family, the LBHS faculty and the Rotary Club for giving him and his peers all the amazing opportunities. He will receive a scholarship upon graduation.

Meet Rotarys interact club

Click on photo for a larger image

Diana Cimino, Rotary Club advisor (second from left), with members of the LBHS Interact Club (L-R): Sabrina Yang, vice president; Luke Bruderer, president; Chase Benson, incoming vice president; George Mohammad, incoming president and Zarah Carter-Bolick, incoming secretary 

Coincidentally, the Rotary meeting that was honoring him was being run by his fellow students from the high school Interact Club, a branch of Rotary Youth Programs. They gave Rotary President Ed Gould a break by conducting all the normal club business while he enjoyed his lunch.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.