Laguna Live! presents Bluegrass and BBQ FP 051923

Laguna Live! presents Bluegrass and BBQ at LCAD on June 11

Join Laguna Live! for a delightful afternoon of outstanding Bluegrass music and delicious BBQ, on Sunday, June 11, 4-7 p.m. (BBQ 4-6 p.m., concert 5-7 p.m.)

A Laguna Live! favorite, Bluegrass and BBQ, returns to the picturesque grounds at Laguna College of Art + Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Award-winning, San Diego-based band MohaviSoul will be performing. Barbecue is provided by Richard Jones Pit BBQ. Beverages by Bianchi Winery, offering a selection of their award-winning Paso Robles wines, plus Costa Mesa’s master beer maker, Salty Bear Brewing Co., will be onsite with their most popular brews.

MohaviSoul performs at LCAD on Sunday, June 11

MohaviSoul is an award-winning, San Diego-based, California-style Contemporary Bluegrass-Americana band playing original music that combines West Virginia roots with 5th-generation California heritage. MohaviSoul wraps storytelling in music with a blend of original music and great covers. The band has released five CDs: Every Second (1/2013), Blue Diesel (12/2013), Hometown Blues (8/2017), Live at the 42nd Annual Huck Finn Jubilee (12/2019) and their new (1/2021) CD of 13 new original songs called Stories and Memories, with three singles “Make It Up,” “Fourteen Days” and “Breakin’ Down,” also released in 2021.

MohaviSoul gained national attention at the Bluegrass Ramble in September 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. as an invited Showcase Artist at the IBMA World of Bluegrass, and is the first band since Nickel Creek invited to represent SoCal at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass. The Bluegrass Standard said of Hometown Blues CD, “The band is able to blend all types of bluegrass, that include traditional, ‘newgrass’ and original material. It’s bluegrass from the soul that harkens back to the origins of bluegrass music blended explicitly in a contemporary sound. Their outstanding playing on all tracks tell they love what they do. On My Way best exemplifies each player’s solo instrumentation and ability to blend their unique sound.” San Diego Music Awards Academy (SDMA) nominated Hometown Blues Best Album of the Year (2018) and Stories and Memories (2022) and SDMA nominated for Best Country/Americana Band (2020 and 2022).

Tickets: Concert only: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; Concert & BBQ: $52 in advance, $57 at the door; VIP: $110 (includes concert, BBQ and reserved table seating). Tickets are nonrefundable. Sorry, no outside food or beverages.

Buffet Menu from Richard Jones Pit BBQ, “Authentic Texas BBQ”: Entrees – Smoked Chicken Breast, Smoked Pulled Pork, or (Veggie Option) Smoked Veggie Kabobs; Sides – Roasted Red Potatoes, Mac and Cheese, or Penne Pasta Salad and Freshly Baked Rolls and Butter.

For tickets, click here.

For more information on Laguna Live!, go to www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

