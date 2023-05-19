NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Garden Club announces distribution scholarships and school gardens funding

The Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC), a leading service organization dedicated to promoting horticulture, environmental conservation and community engagement, announced the successful distribution of funds to deserving recipients at Saddleback College and to Laguna Beach schools’ educational school gardens.

Stephanie Alvarado and Dana Spencer, both students at Saddleback College in the Sustainable Landscape Design Program received $2,500 each to assist them in continuing their studies toward their degrees that will further the advances in sustainable and energy-efficient planting design.

Saddleback scholarship recipients (L-R): Stephanie Alvarado and Dana Spencer

Three schools in Laguna Beach were awarded $1,500 each to help maintain and improve each of the gardens. Kelly Osborne, school board member and district school-wide garden coordinator, and representatives from each school were present to accept checks. The recipients were Erin Crandale from El Morro Elementary, Kate Brennan from Thurston Middle School and Sabine Leeson from Top of The World Elementary.

(L-R) Kelly Osborne, Erin Crandale, Kate Brennan and Sabine Leeson

Top of the World houses a 1/2-acre outdoor classroom located behind the field with more than 20 plots for use by the various gardening/science programs.  El Morro students engage in all aspects of gardening and nutrition with hand-on activities in the garden, as well as hosting an after-school garden club. Garden-themed lesson plans are used to enhance the students’ understanding of math, science, nutrition, reading and writing. Thurston Middle School is home to raised bed gardens that serve 700+ children as a learning garden. Lessons include education on sustainable practices and cultivating an appreciation of our native gifts.

The LBGC is able to provide funding to so many deserving programs because of their incredibly successful annual Gate & Garden Tour, which serves as the club’s major fundraiser. The generosity of Laguna Beach homeowners who allow their gardens to be part of this iconic tour each year and the 125 club members that volunteer to work the event make these generous gifts possible.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Garden Club or for membership information, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

