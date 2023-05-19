NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 051923

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Beach High School athletes celebrate signings on National Letter of Intent Signing Day

TJ headshot AugLaguna Beach High School held their National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday (May 17). Four student-athletes officially committed to NCAA Division 1 or Division 2 schools that had offered them a scholarship and four others announced their fall plans to continue competing.

Brady Bumgardner, water polo, has signed to attend Redlands University; Shea Blanchard, baseball, will head across the water to attend and play at Hawaii Pacific University; Joey Capobianco, baseball, will go to the University of San Francisco and Charlotte Riches, water polo, will attend and play for Princeton.

Others with plans are Jackson Rodriguez, football, who will take his talents to Santa Barbara City College; Macy Draper will play soccer for Whitman College (Walla Walla, Wash.); Kaydence Daeley will continue on with cheer at Mt. San Antonio Community College and Chase Cuevas will play soccer for Irvine Valley College.

Fair Game group of students signing SNL 5.19

Laguna Beach High School student-athletes sign letters of intent to play collegiately.

• • •

There’s a saying that says, “lightning doesn’t strike twice.” Unfortunately for a local family, that saying is far from true. Jackie Nam and her family own South Swell Donuts on S. Coast Highway. These days there’s a sign on the front announcing that the store is temporarily closed while Jackie recovers from being struck on her way to work in the early morning hours recently by a suspected drunk driver.

If you can imagine this, late last fall Jackie’s husband was severely injured when he was also struck in the early morning hours on his way to work by a suspected drunk driver.

Jackie can’t work these days because of head injuries that have caused major dizziness and headaches. That means, with the store closed, no income and other challenges while trying to get back on her feet. She can certainly use some assistance.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Jackie and her family. So far there’s been a wonderful outreach, but they can certainly use more.

• • •

Be Well OC, a mobile response team that provides community mental health and wellness, will launch in Laguna Beach on August 1.

Funding for the program includes a combination of public and private support. For Laguna Beach, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris secured $1.5 million in state funding, and the city received $405,111 in CARES Act funds from the county to cover the city’s contribution. The program received a $200,000 gift from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, which will cover the capital investment of the mobile van and initial community outreach efforts.

“For too long mental health services have been ignored in communities throughout California. The Be Well OC program will fill that gap here in Laguna Beach and help us to provide services to residents and unhoused individuals. It will also allow us to better utilize our law enforcement and fire department personnel,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “We are grateful to Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris for securing state funding for this two-year pilot program and to the County of Orange to contributing additional funding. We look forward to welcoming Be Well OC’s well-known blue vans to Laguna Beach and to helping address mental health in our community.”

Laguna Beach will be the sixth city in Orange County to adopt a Be Well Mobile Response model, joining Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Anaheim and Irvine.

The program will incorporate Be Well staff into the city’s network of first responders and enable 911 dispatchers to route mental health and substance use crisis calls to the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team. Be Well is skilled in de-escalation, crisis intervention, counseling and mediation by using techniques to address potential client’s emotional and social well-being. And, if needed, the team can transport them for additional care.

Here are some facts and figures about data Be Well has accumulated in other cities:

–83% of calls do not require transport for additional care

–60% of calls do not require a co-response from law enforcement

–Average response time is 14 minutes

–Average time on scene: 1.5 hours

Law enforcement partners report that the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team saves 8-10 hours a day of productive police time (on average).

• • •

A Meet the Winemaker event will be held on Memorial Weekend Sunday (May 28) from 3-6 p.m. at Wine Craft, at 662 S. Coast Highway.

Purple Corduroy and winemaker Jeff “Dr. Riptide” Farthing will present their wine which includes a Red Siren Zinfandel, a Blonde Siren Sauvignon Blanc and their Lorelei Cabernet Sauvignon.

Farthing, a Laguna Beach local, is a California winemaker, having made wine from Madera County-to-Shenandoah Valley in Amador-to-Napa Valley-to-Lodi and is a partner and the director of Winemaking at Purple Corduroy. He has been on teams developing award-winning wines, including the world’s largest and most prestigious wine competition, San Francisco International Wine Competition, which includes many Gold, Double Gold and Best of Class honors.

Should be a fun time, and some good grape. Call 949.376.0007, or go to www.winecraftoc.com for more info.

 

