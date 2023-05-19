NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 40  | May 19, 2023Subscribe

Artists Fund “Spring Collection” at City Hall FP 051923

Share this story

Artists Fund adds “Blessing of the Artists”

Thursday, June 1, 6-7 p.m.

Art-To-Go Reception at City Hall” Free.

Kick-off First Thursdays Art Walk with 45 Festival exhibitors at City Hall. 

Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. (Exhibition through June 27.)

Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m.

Blessing of the Artists”

Prayer and Thanksgiving Ceremony

All Faiths Welcome

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church

1042 Temple Terrace, Laguna Beach

Sponsored by: St. Catherine of Siena Council of Catholic Women and Laguna Beach Interfaith Council

For more information, contact Angela Ordway at 949.510.6930, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.