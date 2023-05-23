NewLeftHeader

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Club 052323

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Club at 22nd Annual Art of Giving Gala

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) held its 22nd Annual Art of Giving Gala, a “platinum jubilee” on Saturday, May 13 at Montage Laguna Beach.

Photos by Frank Salas

Gala attendees at Montage Laguna Beach

The gala celebrated BGCLB’s 70th anniversary of service to the community. Attendees enjoyed an exquisite dinner, live entertainment provided by a 10-piece big band, Close Harmony, and live and silent auctions. The evening of celebration was chaired by Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click, long-time residents of Laguna Beach and supporters of BGCLB.

Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click

The gala marks the club’s largest fundraising event of the year, which supports the continual development of youth in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas. BGCLB thanks gala attendees for their generous contributions which make a difference in the lives of youth every day.

BGCLB staff and members in front of the wish boards

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. The club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

