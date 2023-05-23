NewLeftHeader

Free concert at Main Beach honors our military on Memorial Day, May 29

The Laguna Community JaZz and Concert Bands salute our troops on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, with a free concert at the cobblestones on Main Beach.

Photo by Peyton Webster

Lisa Morrice will perform with the Laguna Community Concert Band on Monday, May 29

The 17-piece Laguna JaZz band kicks things off with an eclectic mix of Big Band, Latin, rock and pop starting at 11 a.m. with jazz vocalist Ginger Hatfield. At 12:30 p.m., the Laguna Community Concert Band plays flag-waving favorites including “Stars and Stripes Forever,” a medley from the musical, Chicago, featuring vocalists Gary Greene and Lisa Morrice, while special guest artist Eliana Merritt, from Laguna Beach High School, will perform a dance to “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Like all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

