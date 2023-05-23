NewLeftHeader

LOCA presents Drawing Nature 052323

LOCA presents Drawing Nature - Family Style on May 25, June 1 and June 8

LOCA is offering free art classes for the whole family (all ages) on Drawing Nature - Family Style on May 25, June 1 and June 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Drop-ins are invited and no registration is required.

Led by instructor Elizabeth McGhee, each workshop will have a different focus.

loca present McGhee

Photos courtesy of LOCA

Instructor Elizabeth McGhee

Thursday, May 25, 4-5 p.m.

“Garden,” Tour the fabulous Fairy Garden at the Library, then draw plants, leaves, insects and snails that inhabit the garden.

loca presents May 25

Garden theme on May 25

loca presents dragonfly

Draw insects, such as dragonflies, found in the Fairy Garden

Thursday, June 1, 4-5 p.m.

“Sea,” where participants draw a tidepool habitat.

Thursday, June 8, 4-5 p.m.

“Mountains and Trails,” where participants draw a hiking trail.

LOCA Arts Education is a nonprofit coalition of arts educators, professional artists and advocates interested in arts education for people of all ages. They have been serving the community for more than 25 years.

Their organization currently provides workshops to Laguna Beach Unified School District, Glennwood House, Laguna Beach Public Library, Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club Canyon and Bluebird Park branches, Waymakers Youth Shelter and the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center. Workshops are also available to the public.

For more information, go to www.locaarts.org/events.

 

