Fair Game 052323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The new performance at Laguna Playhouse will “kill it!”

TJ headshot AugI love golf! Imagine my excitement when I turned this week to see what’s going on at the Laguna Playhouse and came across Murder on the Links. It’s described as “something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and unusual – suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embodies myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won’t want to miss a thrilling moment of this comic mystery.”

Sounds like fun. The performance runs from next Wednesday, May 31 through June 18.

You may purchase your tickets here.

In fact, while you’re thinking about tickets, how about a Mainstage subscription to the 2023-2024 Season. Here’s what’s on tap: 2P4H – 2 Pianos 4 Hands; The Rainmaker; The Angel Next Door; Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Fats Waller Musical Show; a shayna maidel; Tartuffe and Holmes & Watson.

The fact is, when you subscribe, there are benefits. First off, you get priority seating by having access to the best seats, and if you can’t make one of the dates on the calendar, there’s a free ticket exchange to make it convenient; maybe you have friends you’d like to bring along, the Playhouse makes it easy by allowing you discounts on those additional tickets; and if you want to try something new, like the Youth Theatre performances, they’ll make it easy for you to get tickets.

A little history on what you would become part of should you decide to subscribe: the Playhouse was founded as a community theater in 1920, making it one of the oldest continuously operating, not-for-profit theaters on the West Coast.

And as far as why you should consider supporting their endeavor, the mission of the Laguna Playhouse is to enrich lives through the magic of live theater, to provide educational opportunities for children and adults, and to create experiences that stimulate cultural and social interaction and inspire our community.

That’s hard to argue with.

• • •

Speaking of entertainment, Circus Bella is returning to Laguna Beach on Saturday, June 10 with programs at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Bluebird Park. This year’s performance is titled Bananas! and is described as “a bombastic ballyhoo and celebration of silliness. Circus Bella offers a modern twist on one-ring circus…overflowing with heart and soul.” In fact, it’s their 14th year of what they call “Free Shows in the Park.”

The 60-minute performances include acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and clowns. And it’s backed up by the live music of Rob Reich and the six-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band.

Here’s the deal. It’s free...although they politely suggest a donation of perhaps $20. It’s a group that is presently touring with multiple San Francisco Bay Area performances and Reno, before heading to Laguna Beach.

Because there are no chairs and it takes place in the park, guests should feel free to bring picnic blankets and small folding chairs for their comfort.

The program is coordinated in conjunction with the City of Laguna Beach.

• • •

There always seems to be something special going on at the LAM. Take for example this weekend, which begins with Storytime Saturday on May 27 at 11 a.m. You’re invited to bring your favorite little ones up to the Laguna Art Museum for an interactive storytime and art-making experience. “The read-along will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.”

This month’s feature is I Am Golden written by Eva Chen and illustrated by Sophie Diao. In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the kids will engage in a read aloud and art-making activity celebrating the book selection.

For ticket info, go here.

It doesn’t stop there, because on Sunday an LCAD Workshop features Amanda Kazemi. Kazemi is a recent MFA graduate from LCAD and she’ll lead a needle-felting workshop. She’ll teach all attendees the basics of needle-felting and help you create your very own seal.

Supplies for the workshop, which is intended for those 8 and older, are included in the ticket price.

Check it out here.

• • •

The Blessings of the Artists Ceremony will take place Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church (1042 Temple Terrace). 

According to Gail Duncan, “All are invited to attend this beautiful non-denominational prayer service, bringing together those in our community who keep the reputation of Laguna Beach as a City of Art alive. It recognizes the talents and gifts the artists share with prayer and blessings, especially now as we enter our Summer of Art.”

An outdoor reception will follow.

Questions should be directed to Angela at 949.510.6930.

 

