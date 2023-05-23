NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 41  | May 23, 2023Subscribe

E-waste drive at LBUSD lot on June 3 052323

Share this story

E-waste drive at LBUSD lot on June 3

Clean out your home or office and bring unwanted electronics to the Laguna Beach Unified School District lot on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Local community nonprofit, Laguna Beach FC, partnered with international tech giants Procurri LLC and Ingram Micro to offer an electronic waste drive biannually in Laguna Beach.

e waste drive LBFC players

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Chris Boyd

LBFC G2004 SOCAL Elite State Cup Champions

Broken or obsolete electronics can be dropped off at 550 Blumont St. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Electronics are processed securely by Procurri LLC and Ingram Micro for recycling and resale. All proceeds from the drive will be donated to LBFC to fund need-based scholarships and program costs. Donation receipts and security details will be provided on-site.

e waste drive group

Click on photo for a larger image

LBFC players and staff join Procurri and Ingram Micro for electronic waste collection

Founded in 2020, LBFC’s 2022/23 season has been its most successful yet. Laguna Beach FC has 12 club soccer teams, aged 7-18, who train in Laguna Beach and compete regionally. The LBFC G2009, B2009 and G2004 teams finished the fall season as SOCAL league division champions. Two LBFC teams – LBFC G2004, coached by Max Woodruff and LBFC B2010, coached by Andy Thomas – had undefeated postseasons to become State Cup Champions for SOCAL. LBFC G2004 has been invited to compete for the National US Club title this July.

Acceptable Devices: Desktop and laptop computers and peripherals (cables and cords), tablets, smartphones, telephones, LCD monitors, printers, scanners, projectors, hard drives, stereo equipment, shredders and radios.

Unacceptable Devices: TVs, refrigerators, stoves, ovens, microwaves, air conditioners, vacuums, toasters and other household appliances, devices with swollen or leaking batteries.

For business electronics pick-up, contact Lucie Martlin at 949.306.0055, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.