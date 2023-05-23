NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers present Spring Concert on June 3

After two years of remote music making, Laguna Beach Chamber Singers (LBCS) makes its long-awaited return to live performance on Saturday, June 3 with an honest reflection on the time that has passed through “Where We Go: A Meditation on Life’s Journey.” This reflective program thoughtfully portrays life’s journey from early music to contemporary through the lens of composers such as Laurdison, Hilliard, Stroope, Paulus and Trumbore.

Join them at 4 p.m. for a free at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. To RSVP and support their work, click here. The concert will be conducted by LBCS Interim Artistic Director Ashton Bocca-Hackwith, a Bachelor of Music student at Cal State Fullerton.

laguna beach singers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Chamber Singers

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers at a previous performance

Based in Laguna Beach, LBCS is comprised of non-professional, community singers primarily from Orange County. With the goals of sharing highly eclectic programs which integrate both old and new, and creating art that engages those involved in innovative ways, LBCS provides its singers and audience members an opportunity to encounter an array of thought-provoking and musically adventurous repertoire.

Today’s LBCS is an intimate group which regards itself as artistically disciplined and energetic, with a positive rehearsal atmosphere, combined with genuine camaraderie. The journey of rehearsing is as important and fulfilling to them as the destination of performing. They are grateful for your support and hope these musical offerings express how important both you and the world are to them.

LBCS is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and donations are gratefully accepted in support of their work. LBCS would like to thank and acknowledge the support of the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Visit them at www.lbchambersingers.org.

For more information, contact Marshall Ayers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 818.317.7584.

 

