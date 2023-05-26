NewLeftHeader

Get ready for KelpFest 2023 052623

Get ready for KelpFest 2023

Laguna Ocean Foundation has announced the return of KelpFest on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the cobblestones at Main Beach and at the Laguna Beach Beer Company after-party from 3-6 p.m.

Hosted by Laguna Ocean Foundation together with dedicated partner organizations, KelpFest celebrates Laguna Beach’s unique shoreline, our vital coastal resources and the kelp that supports them.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Previous KelpFest at the Cobblestones at Main Beach

This free festival features music, activities, informational booths, games and art. Highlights this year include live art creation, ukulele performances by the Seaside Serenaders and edible kelp snacks. This event has something for everyone.

Come enjoy a day of fun at Main Beach while learning about and supporting organizations working to preserve our precious coast.

Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the beaches, intertidal zone, watersheds and ocean waters of Laguna Beach by promoting ocean literacy, emphasizing the importance of coastal ecosystems, community involvement, and an interest in nature for all residents and visitors of Laguna Beach.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, contact their Education and Outreach Coordinator Wendy Berube at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

 

