Laguna Beach Firefighters host Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast 052623

Laguna Beach Firefighters host Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast on May 29

Come on down to Heisler Park (at the picnic table area) for some pancakes on Monday, May 29 from 7-11 a.m. The Laguna Beach Firefighters will be flipping pancakes and serving them with maple syrup, sausages, coffee and orange juice. All that for the low price of $8.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Firefighters man the grill at the Pancake Breakfast (in 2019)

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet and greet the firefighters and watch them work behind the grill.

The Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen servicemen will take place at 11 a.m. at Monument Point in Heisler Park.

Heisler Park is located at 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

