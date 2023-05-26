NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 42  | May 26, 2023

School Notes 052623

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Kelly Keller of Laguna Beach was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

Keller joins more than 2,000 additional Fulbright College students on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

Keller is one of more than 8,000 students who study and research in Fulbright College, which has degrees across the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Learn more about the U of A’s Fulbright College at https://fulbright.uark.edu.

The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is the largest and most academically diverse unit on campus with three schools, 16 departments and numerous academic programs and research centers. The college provides the majority of the core curriculum for all University of Arkansas students.

