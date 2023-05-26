LAM adds more events to June calendar
Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances.
Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey features a selection of key works that highlight how Fairey has developed an intentionally accessible visual style that speaks broadly by pulling from visual history to address critical issues.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photos courtesy of LAM
Fairey created a viral art sticker campaign
It all began with a sticker. From 1989 onward, Fairey’s non-conformist attitude was established with the creation of his viral art sticker campaign Andre the Giant Has a Posse. The following 30 years saw Fairey develop a constant presence in the urban landscape, forging a global following and establishing himself as a leading artist who has influenced youth culture, fashion, identity, aesthetics and even politics. His bold, iconic images always convey a clear message, often depicting the struggle of oppression as a human experience and celebrating those who fight for change.
Storytime Saturday on May 27
–Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m.
Storytime Saturday
Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.
This Month’s Session: In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, kids will engage in a read aloud and art-making activity featuring I Am Golden, written by Eva Chen and illustrated by Sophie Diao.
Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.
Needle-felting with Amanda Kazemi on May 28
–Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.
LCAD Workshop: Amanda Kazemi
Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Amanda Kazemi as she leads a workshop on needle-felting. During the workshop, you’ll learn the basics of needle-felting while creating your very own seal. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Workshop is intended for guests aged 8 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Youth 12 and under: Free, Museum members: $20,
Non-members: $35. For tickets, click here.
Wine and Herb Tasting on June 3
–Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m.
Wine and Herb Tasting
Celebrate the closing of Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens by joining the Laguna Art Museum with Chef Jessica Roy of 608 Dahlia, Sommelier Ali Coyle of Fable & Spirit and Culinary Garden Designer Ashley Irene of Heirloom Potager, for a one-of-a-kind wine & herb pairing event to delight and inspire the senses.
The four-course small-bite menu will include the best of the season produce and feature an heirloom herb to complement each selected wine. Guests will have an opportunity to smell and taste the star herbs, sample with the wine, and reflect on how the food and wine pairing brings out new flavor profiles.
You will not want to miss this special one-night culinary adventure to celebrate great art which couldn’t happen anywhere else.
Advance tickets are recommended. Limited space. LAM members: $60,
Sherman Library members: $60, Non-members: $75. For tickets, click here.
Ferdinand Deppe, San Gabriel Mission, c. 1832, Gift of Nancy Dustin Wall Moure, LAM Permanent Collection
–Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.
Jean Stern Presents: Missions of California
In this lecture, art historian Jean Stern will discuss and illustrate the beginning of the California missions. The lecture consists of about 80 slides and lasts approximately 45 minutes with time for questions and answers afterwards.
John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer/ appraiser business for the 2023 John Stern Presents Lectures.
Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.
For tickets, click here.
Click on photo for a larger image
April Kim and Friends on June 8
–Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m.
Live! at the Museum: April Kim and Friends
Join this string quartet consisting of violins and a cello as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time.
April Kim is a Korean-American violinist and entrepreneur who seeks to utilize her bicultural background, musical passion and business leadership to share the art of music, cultivate partnerships and broaden her positive influence in the community.
Woojin Park began her musical journey at The Special Music School under Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory in Russia, where she developed a strong foundation in classical music.
Hanna Kim, cellist, completed her M.M. in Cello Performance and B.M. in Cello Performance from California State University, Fullerton.
Sungjin Park, viola, is a violist, educator and innovative musician. Growing up in South Korea, Dr. Park took part in several competitions, placing first in the Yonsei University Concerto Competition.
Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.
Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free,
Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.
“Quest for Perfection,” 1990, Russell Crotty, LAM Collection, Gift of Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence
–Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.
Artist Spotlight: Russell Crotty
Join Artist Russell Crotty and LAM Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner for a special conversation on Crotty’s work that’s on view in Southern California Contemporary Art: Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence Collection. Crotty will also discuss his engagement with subjects including astronomy, landscape, mapping and coastal studies. In this public event, Crotty and Steiner will explore ways his work interweaves the natural and manmade worlds.
Limited space available. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20, Non-members: $35. For tickets, click here.
Interactive Storytime and art-making experience on June 17
–Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.
Drag Storytime Saturday
Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.
Drag Story Hour is just what it sounds like! Storytellers, using the art of drag, read family-friendly books to kids to capture the imagination of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.
This Month’s Session
In honor of Pride Month, Pickle (our drag queen storyteller) will read It’s Okay To Be Different by Todd Parr and The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess with a project afterwards to express yourself.
All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.
John Kleitsch, The Artist, 1907, LAM Permanent Collection Museum purchase with funds provided in part from Janet Barker Spurgeon and John Roger Barker
–Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.
Exhibition Walk-Through: Kleitsch
Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern for a walk-through of the Laguna Art Museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and at Home in Old Laguna. Gain insight to the curatorial process and learn about the works on view.
Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14
For tickets, click here.
For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.