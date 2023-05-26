NewLeftHeader

Summer are busting out all over for LPAPA FP 052623

Summer are busting out all over for LPAPA’s June events

The best way to welcome summer is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with some wonderful ways to do just that.

Through Friday, May 26

LPAPA is Proud to Present “The Best of Plein Air” at the Muck

A celebration of plein air paintings created by LPAPA Artists

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 W. Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, Calif.

Through Monday, May 29

7th Annual “Waterworks” Juried Watercolor Show

LPAPA’s 7th Annual “Waterworks” Juried Watercolor Show opened online on May 1 at 10 a.m. with a virtual gallery Art Catalog and silent Preview Auction showcasing original transparent watercolor works created en plein air and in studio by the juried Finalists and top scoring Semi-Finalists. The show has opened at the LPAPA Gallery and continues through Monday, May 29th. Please enjoy seeing the artwork online and plan to visit the LPAPA Gallery. For the online link, click here

The LPAPA Gallery is located on Gallery Row in Laguna Beach at 414 N. Coast Highway (between Jasmine and Myrtle streets). Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and by appointment, with extended hours to 9 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 949.376.3635, or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Winners were announced on May 4:

Best Plein Air Watercolor Award: Reading Waves by Geoff Allen

First Place: The Ben by Harsh Agrawal

Second Place: Bountiful Blossoms by Marilyn Wear

Third Place: Sunrise in Desert by Jason Li

Honorable Mention: Ebb Tide, Crystal Cove by Becky Ryan

Facebook Fans People’s Choice Award: The Ben by Harsh Agrawal

spring is Dunphy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Kathleen Dunphy

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday June 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kathleen Dunphy: 3-Day Plein Air Painting Workshop

LPAPA is pleased to present a three-day “Signature Artist in Residence” Laguna Plein Air Painting Workshop with Kathleen Dunphy.

Frustrated with trying to catch the ever-changing light condition while painting outdoors? Always wanted to learn about plein air painting but have been afraid to try it? Need some inspiration to kick-start your work? This class is for you!

Join Dunphy, award-winning oil painter and LPAPA Signature Artist, for an intensive workshop of painting landscapes on location. Dunphy will walk you through her process for creating dynamic, light-filled paintings.

All levels are welcome from beginner to professional. This workshop starts with a comprehensive lecture on the fundamentals of good painting and tips for plein air work. The workshop includes lectures, hand-outs, demonstrations, lots of one-on-one instruction, and painting on location at various sites in and around Laguna Beach. Dunphy demonstrates her painting technique and students get the opportunity to paint several studies in this high-energy, three-day class. Students must provide their own art supplies, meals and transportation to and from painting sites. Maximum of 15 students, minimum of 10.

Tuition: $750 for LPAPA Members, $795 for Non-members

Locations: Day 1 meets at the LPAPA Gallery, 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Call 949.376.3635. Other painting locations to be provided in advance, as well as a recommended supply list.

This workshop is currently full, but click here to add your name to the waitlist so they can contact you when a spot opens up.

spring is Huse

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Paint Party Paint Along on June 7 and 21

Wednesday June 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Home Sweet Home” Live with Debra Huse

The “Home Sweet Home” Paint Party Paint Along with Debra Huse will be lively brushstroke-by-brushstroke instruction filled with insightful tips.

Grab your paint and easel and join LPAPA Signature Artist Debra Huse for her Paint Like A Pro four-part Series 15 weekly live online Paint Alongs. Huse will provide the reference photos and guide you from start to finish as you paint along together, brushstroke by brushstroke, to complete a great little painting in less than two hours.

Paint Parties are fun for everyone, from beginner to more advanced painters. See, paint and learn with other artists from across the world. After the live Paint Party, the Paint Along video will be available in your online library for a lifetime of enjoyment. Sign up through LPAPA and Huse will donate a portion of her fee to support nonprofit LPAPA and its education programs.

Who doesn’t love a great farm with trees? Get clean color and thick, juicy paint. Design, light, shadow and color secrets revealed.

Tuition: $59 for an individual course. Go here to sign up.

Wednesday June 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“On the Lake” Live with Debra Huse

The “On the Lake” Paint Party Paint Along with Debra Huse will be lively brushstroke-by-brushstroke instruction filled with insightful tips.

Grab your paint and easel and join LPAPA Signature Artist Debra Huse for her Paint Like A Pro four-part Series 15 weekly live online Paint Alongs. Huse will provide the reference photos and guide you from start to finish as you paint along together, brushstroke by brushstroke, to complete a great little painting in less than two hours.

Paint Parties are fun for everyone, from beginner to more advanced painters. See, paint and learn with other artists from across the world. After the live Paint Party, the Paint Along video will be available in your online library for a lifetime of enjoyment. Sign up through LPAPA and Huse will donate a portion of her fee to support nonprofit LPAPA and its education programs.

Capture the sunset glow in the sky and on the lake, accentuated by beautiful dark trees. Enjoy and learn while you paint this sparkler of a painting that everyone will love.

Tuition: $59 for an individual course. Go here to sign up.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

