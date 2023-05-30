NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 43  | May 30, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 053023

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Here comes the sun, we hope

Dennis 5Memorial Day Weekend in Latin translates into three days of gloom. All kidding aside, May 2023 has been the gloomiest May in 41 years – dating back to 1982. The water is still cold at 59 to 61 degrees. Rumors have it that we’re coming into an El Niño event. Really? Sure doesn’t look at all like one, otherwise there would be a minimal marine layer and the water temp would already be 70 by now.

Here comes June, which is normally the gloomiest month of the year with more than 50% of the month mired in a thick marine layer with little or no sunshine. Normally things begin to improve towards the end of the month. Stay tuned on that one. We’re still waiting for our first 70-degree day here in Laguna. We are so due for a good summer. Last summer was nothing to write home about with lots of low overcast and a lot of chilly water with only a handful of lackluster Southern Hemi swells and two mild Baja swells. I gave last summer a C- to D+.

The normal hi and lo temp for June is around 74 and 62 degrees, but we’re far from it with a high here on Sunday of only 64 with a low of 59. We do get some hot days on occasions in June when the temp topped 100 like in 1979, 1981 and 1990. Laguna’s coolest night occurred in 1953 with a low of 49.

As far as rain goes, we average only around a 1/10th of an inch – with our wettest June occurring in 1993. We got nearly an inch of rain, the product of a very late-in-the-season event from a North Pacific low that made it all the way down to Southern California. About two out of three Junes go rainless.

The average ocean temp for June is somewhere between 65 and 68 degrees, but it’s been as warm as 81 back on June 16, 1981 – and it’s been as chilly as 58 degrees in 1991. Santana wind events are rare in June, but there was one in 1979 and in 1981. The amount of June gloom varies from year to year with only one gloomy day in 1996 and as many as 26 gloomy days in 1982.

Here in Laguna, the prevailing daily dew points are generally quite comfortable, usually running in the low to mid 50s. If you’ll remember, dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled to become saturated by the water vapor already present in the air. Aviation weather reports normally include the air temp and dew point temp. Dew point – when related to air temp – reveals qualitatively how close the air is to saturation.

The difference between air temp and dew point temp is popularly called the spread. As spread becomes less, relative humidity increases, and it is 100% when temp and dew point are the same like when it’s really foggy. Surface temp and dew point spread is important in anticipating fog but has little bearing on precipitation. To support precipitation, air must be saturated through thick layers aloft. Next time, I’ll cover the dew point scale and how it affects the humidity not only here in Laguna but in other regions of our country.

Until then, ALOHA and pray for some much-needed sunshine around here!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.