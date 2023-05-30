NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 43  | May 30, 2023

LBHS Class of 2023 Baccalaureate offers graduates 053023

LBHS Class of 2023 Baccalaureate offers graduates a time to reflect

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Class of 2023 Baccalaureate was held Wednesday, May 24 at Laguna Presbyterian Church. Baccalaureate is an interfaith service for the graduates and their families. It is a time to reflect on the next stage of life, receive blessings and hear songs and words of encouragement from fellow graduate students and faith leaders throughout our community.

Photos by Molly Riehle

Reverend Dr. Steve Sweet of Laguna Presbyterian greets attendees

Families and seniors were welcomed by Rev. Dr. Steve Sweet of Laguna Presbyterian, and those in attendance heard from faith leaders in the community.

Faith leaders:

–Rev. Dr. Steve Sweet – Laguna Presbyterian

–Diana Christinson – Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala

–Cantor Emeritus Arie Shikler – Congregation Shir Ha-Máalot, Irvine

LBHS Class of 2023 who attended the Baccalaureate

–Fr. Pastor Patric Rudolph – St. Catherine of Sienna

–Bishop Spencer Samuelian – Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints

–Pastor Chad Morrison – Little Church by the Sea

–Christine Naraghi – Baha’i Faith, Laguna Beach

–Reverend Rodrick Echols – Neighborhood Congregational Church

Class of 2023 Students: (L-R) Greeters Avalon Bencz and Hannah Williams, Singer Scarlett Wheaton, Singer Christopher Hemsley and Greeter Mimi Hartley

Class of 2023 Student Participants:

–Scarlett Wheaton – Sang “For Good,” from the musical Wicked

–Christopher Hemsley – Sang “Vienna,” by Billy Joel

–Marco Wemyss – A reading from Proverbs

–Sylvie Henry – “Transitions”

Class of 2023 LBHS Students: (L-R) Marco Wemyss, Sylvie Henry, Abigail Roedersheimer and Leina Slocum

–Leina Slocum – “Invictus”

–Abigail Roedersheimer – “A Guide for the Future”

–Mimi Hartley – Greeter

–Hannah Williams – Greeter

–Avalon Bencz – Greeter

 

