School Notes 053023

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Maya Gallego-Borkowski, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2023 semester.

A total of 2,054 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. 

Michael Mead of Laguna Beach graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Stanislaus State. The university’s commencement ceremonies, which took place in the University Amphitheater on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26 celebrated its Class of 2023.

This year, 2,988 graduates and 373 credential recipients were honored during three ceremonies held over two days. All three ceremonies were livestreamed, and the viewing links are available on the university’s commencement webpage.

California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley – a 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton Campus, located in the city’s historic Magnolia District. Widely recognized for its dedicated faculty and high-quality academic programs, the university offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master’s degree programs, seven credential programs and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Have your son or daughter register at their respective school to information forwarded to Stu News Newport at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

