May 30, 2023

City of Hope holds beam-signing ceremony 053023

City of Hope holds beam-signing ceremony to share messages of hope

City of Hope Orange County celebrated a significant step in opening the doors to Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital by inviting grateful patients, dedicated staff and construction partners to leave their notes, prayers and signatures on the last beam that will be installed in the hospital.

More than 100 people joined together in a beam-signing ceremony to share their messages of hope on the beam. It will be displayed outside City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center for the next few months.

The hospital opening in 2025 will be seamlessly connected to the cancer center. Together, the cancer center, the hospital and City of Hope’s regional network of advanced cancer care will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.

“This is a tradition we started when we constructed the cancer center,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Beneath the paint and carpet, the cancer center is filled with notes, prayers and signatures of those people who has a hand in building it as well as many patients and supporters. All to signify that these are not just buildings but sacred places of hope and healing. This comprehensive cancer campus is and continues to grow as a beacon of hope, a place where groundbreaking treatments, compassionate care and exceptional outcomes converge.”

“One day – hopefully sooner than later – when our work is done and we have conquered cancer, those in the future will know that you were here, that you had a hand in this,” Walker said.

Grateful patient Jim Madrid, one of the first patients to be treated at the cancer center, shared his journey with lung cancer. He spoke about the compassion and care he receives from every employee at City of Hope Orange County.

“This beam will provide the hospital strength and support, and I can’t think of a better metaphor for the strength and support City of Hope provides to me in my journey and to all the patients and families here,” Madrid said. “That’s what City of Hope means to me. Thank you for building hope.”

City of Hope Orange County has clinics in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and several other Orange County locations. For more information, visit www.cityofhope.org.

 

