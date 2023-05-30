NewLeftHeader

Cloudy with a chance of pancakes 053023

Cloudy with a chance of pancakes

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

cloudy with dishing out pancakes

Firefighter serves pancakes at the Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast, Monday, May 29 at Heisler Park

cloudy with Moorea

Moorea Howson pitches in to help

cloudy with Calvert

LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert talking to a possible future recruit

cloudy with doug miller

Laguna legend Doug Miller serenades Toni Iseman

cloudy with crowd

No matter what the weather, locals don’t want to miss the Annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast which benefits the Firefighters Association

 

