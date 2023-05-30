Sawdust Art Festival’s calendar is full in June
Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for spring – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From Van Gogh to fused jewelry and castles, they offer myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.
These are a few of the workshops coming up soon. For a complete listing of classes (and to register), click here.
Magic Castle Workshop on May 31
–Wednesday, May 31, 4-6 p.m.
Magic Castle Workshop
In this magical workshop with Nansea Williams, students will create a one-of-a-kind fairy princess or prince, and an enchanting castle playhouse. Each castle is a blank canvas, ready to be decorated and painted in the class. It measures 12x12 and has an easy to carry handle so your little artist can take their playhouse and handmade doll on the go. Paints, decorative papers, glitter and more will be provided so that every castle is unique. Students can create a realistic exterior by painting “brickwork,” or they can make it a fantasy castle in bright pinks or blues, with sprinkles of fairy dust. And that’s just the outside. The castle hinges open to expose two floors of rooms that will need papering, painting and decorations. The more imaginative you are – the better. And of course, no castle is complete without a Prince or Princess (one Prince or Princess per child). Williams will then show you how to make a little royal doll to live there.
This workshop offers a huge amount of fun and creativity that can be shared with your child(ren) or grandkids. Only one castle per family.
Cost: $125, which includes one adult and child. Materials for an additional child is $25. If you would like to add additional children, call Art Education directly on 949.497.0515, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange a payment separately.
This three-hour workshop includes an intricate wooden castle to take home – please note, only one castle per family, materials to make a little prince or princess for your castle, and everything you need to decorate it with.
Basic Cartoon Drawing on Thursdays throughout June
–Thursday, June 1, 3-5 p.m.
–Thursday, June 8, 3-5 p.m.
–Thursday, June 15, 3-5 p.m.
–Thursday, June 22, 3-5 p.m.
–Thursday, June 29, 3-5 p.m.
Basic Cartoon Drawing with David Fleischmann
Tap into a powerful art-form to entertain and influence. This expressive medium is simple to learn and accessible to all skill levels. An hour of instruction with demonstration, followed by an hour of workshop time, questions and one-on-one training.
Cost: $95, includes all materials.
Art of Batik Painting on June 2
–Friday, June 2, 5-7 p.m. (After Dark! Includes complimentary wine.)
Learn the Art of Batik Painting!
Create a beautiful wearable work of art with artist Nancy Villere. Using a variety of different dyes and resists, Villere will talk you through the process step-by-step on how to apply the resist to the silk to create a striking design. You will then work with different colored dyes to fill in your pattern, creating a stunning silk scarf painting that you can either frame or wear as a piece of art.
Cost: $95, includes all materials.
After Dark: Van Gogh Cypress Tree and Star on May 27 and June 9
–Saturday, May 27, 4-6 p.m.
–Friday, June 9, 5-7 p.m.
After Dark: Van Gogh Cypress Tree and Star with Lisa Rainey
Learn the techniques of Master Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh while sipping on a glass of wine! Brush work, color, light and movement are the key elements of what you will be focusing on in this class. Leave with knowledge and appreciation for this famous artist who pioneered new territory and techniques. Gain a sense of freedom of expression, as you play with shapes and color.
High quality art materials will be provided including acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, 11”x14” canvas, palette knife and printed colored reference image. And of course, wine.
Cost: $95 per student. Includes all materials and wine.
I Spy Your Eye Photography on June 16
–Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
I Spy Your Eye Photography with Mary Church
Join artist Mary Church in this three-part class covering the key principles of photography. In the first part of the class, Church will talk you through the key elements including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Then, under her guidance, you will explore the grounds of the Sawdust Festival to create three different printed images (one 8.5”x11” and two 4”x6”) that you will take home. The final element of this class will be a display of your images and discoveries that you made during your time with us.
To participate in this class, you will need to have either a digital camera, an iPhone/iPad, or Android/smart phones (all digital devices welcome!). This class is suitable for ages 10-110.
Cost: $95 per person. To register, click here.
Make your own Indigo Sarong on June 16
–Friday, June 16, 2-4 p.m.
Make your own Indigo Sarong with Reem Khalil
Learn how to make Organic Indigo dye vat and original patterns using the ancient technique Shibori. In this workshop, you will learn the fundamentals of Shibori pattern making and how to create a variety of shapes focusing on folded, tied and clamped resist dyeing. You will leave with a stunning indigo dyed, 100% cotton sarong or scarf measuring 45”x 72”.
Cost: $120.
Upcycled Denim Bag on June 23 and 24
–Friday, June 23, 4-7 p.m. (Day 1 of 2)
–Saturday, June 24, 2-5 p.m. (Day 2 of 2)
Upcycled Denim Bag with Carmen Gundelach
Two-day workshop. Not sure what to do with those faded but favorite old torn denim jeans? Then convert them into a super cool, unique denim bag! In this six-hour workshop (over two days), Carmen will teach you all the basics of sewing. Once you feel confident in your ability to handle a sewing machine, she will talk you through the basics of pattern cutting and how to fit all the fabric pieces together. You will then sew your pieces together under her guidance to make your perfect bag!
Cost: $210, which is inclusive of all materials and the use of a sewing machine. You are encouraged to bring your own old pair of jeans to upcycle but if you don’t have any don’t worry, denim will be provided.
To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.
Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.