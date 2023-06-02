NewLeftHeader

LBPD Bike Expo 060223

LBPD hosts Bike Expo

The Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) held its annual Road Safety Expo promoting safe operations of bicycles on May 21 at Top of the World Elementary School. There were lots of family fun, games, crafts, face painting, a photo booth, bounce house and obstacle course. There was also a raffle for a chance to win a signed Tony Hawk helmet, a bike and more.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department put on a demonstration at 11:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m., BMX riders performed. Vendors on hand were the LBPD, LBFD, KX FM radio, MADD and many more.

lbpd bike crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Nicole Rice, LBPD

Attendees watch demonstration

lbpd bike calvert

Click on photo for a larger image

LBPD Captain Michael Peters (left) and LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert (right)

lbpd bike games

Click on photo for a larger image

Games for the kids to play

lbpd bike group of officers

Click on photo for a larger image

Always on hand to help

lbpd bike bmx jumping

Click on photo for a larger image

Great BMX jumping demonstration

 

