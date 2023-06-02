NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 44  | June 2, 2023Subscribe

OC high school’s coastal conservation club 060223

Share this story

OC high school’s coastal conservation club completes fundraiser for PMMC

The PMMC of JSerra, a newly founded student club committed to coastal conservation, has announced the successful completion of its first fundraiser supporting the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC). The student organization of JSerra Catholic High School, focused on coastal conservation, promoting sustainable practices and support of the PMMC. Through various initiatives and events, the club aims to raise awareness to the PMMC’s mission and inspire positive change among the student body and the broader community.

Their efforts raised more than $2,000 to aid the PMMC in their mission to inspire ocean stewardship through animal rescue and rehabilitation.

The fundraiser, which spanned several weeks, showcased the collective dedication and determination of the JSerra club members to make a positive impact on the environment. Recognizing the vital work carried out by the PMMC, the JSerra club organized a series of events to sell reusable stainless steel water bottles. Their goal was to reduce the amount of micro-plastics in our oceans, help raise awareness and share the PMMC’s mission throughout the community.

OC high schools students with check

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC | JSerra

Club members of PMMC of JSerra gather at Pacific Marine Mammal Center to present fundraising check to PMMC Vice President of Conservation Medicine and Science Dr. Alissa Deming (left)

The members took careful consideration in selecting a water bottle from a like-minded supplier, BamBaw – who offered them a wholesale discount after learning about their plan to raise money for the PMMC and bring awareness to the issue of single-use plastics. Molly Britton, the club’s creative director, developed a logo and worked with a local supplier on a custom sticker, to help brand the water bottles.

In addition to the water bottle fundraiser, the JSerra club members participated in a beach clean-up event. On their first day of spring break, club members armed with gloves and bags, scoured Aliso Creek beach to remove trash and debris that could potentially harm marine life. The cleanup contributed to the preservation of the coastal ecosystems, as they collected 308 pounds of trash in support of the PMMC’s vision to “Build a Better Ocean.”

Club President Hudson Haggard expressed gratitude to all the members for their hard work and commitment, saying, “Our club is grateful for the generosity and support shown by our community. We are thrilled to have exceeded our fundraising goal, and we are confident that these funds will aid the PMMC in their tireless efforts to rescue and rehabilitate our local marine mammals.”

The PMMC of JSerra’s successful fundraiser not only demonstrates the power of collective action, but also highlights the crucial role that young individuals can play in preserving the environment. By supporting organizations like the PMMC, the JSerra club aims to inspire others to take an active role in protecting our oceans and the remarkable creatures that call them home.

The PMMC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine mammals along the Southern California coastline. With a mission to protect marine mammals and promote ocean health, PMMC plays a critical role in preserving the region’s marine ecosystems.

For more information about the PMMC of JSerra, contact 2023-24 co-Presidents Hudson Haggard or Wyatt Boyd at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.