NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 44  | June 2, 2023Subscribe

Guest Column Craig Cooley, President 060223

Share this story

Guest Column

Craig Cooley, President

Laguna Beach Pride 365

Rainbow Reflections – June Pride!

Again, this year, during the month of June as proclaimed by the Laguna Beach City Council as LGBTQ Heritage and Culture Month, the Rainbow Flag of Diversity will fly over City Hall.

Guest Column flags

Photos courtesy of Craig Cooley

Rainbow Flag of Diversity will fly over City Hall

On June 2 and 3, the Pride Team will continue distributing Rainbow Flags of Diversity to any local businesses and residences that may wish to help us festoon the city with a message of inclusion and share the power of diversity. If we miss your business, you can email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we will do our best to get one to you.

Guest Column row of flags Flags

Click on photo for a larger image

Row of Pride flags

Today, Friday, June 2 at 8 a.m., it is “Chamber Chat” on KX FM Radio with Laguna Beach Pride 365. Tune in as we discuss all the Pride events for June, the where and how you can participate. Rich Flores and I will be at the studio representing Laguna Beach Pride 365.

During the week of June 4-10, the Rainbow Lifeguard Tower of Diversity is scheduled for placement on West Street Beach, aka, Camel Point Beach. It has been a very busy year where we have worked hard to have this become a reality. Speaking for the LGBTQ community, we are so appreciative of the City Council’s support and their tireless efforts to work with local residents and the community as issues and concerns were discussed this week. Suffice it to summarize the issues included safety and the message a Rainbow Lifeguard Tower of Diversity may present.

Guest Column lifeguard tower and plaque

Click on photo for a larger image

Rainbow Lifeguard Tower of Diversity and plaque

The safety issues were mitigated, I feel to a satisfactory level, and as for the message? Well, some felt it would be a divisive one, sending a message that it is a “gay only” beach and that others may not be welcome. The real message is inclusion of everyone. Diversity is welcome on Laguna beaches and in the City of Laguna Beach. It is a decades-old tradition and one that I admire for many heartfelt reasons. There will be a plaque affixed to the tower that explains clearly the later message intended, which is not to be confused with the former message.

Guest Column Endora

Click on photo for a larger image

The Pride Mixer at Mozambique on June 7 will feature Endora

On Wednesday, June 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., for a second time, Laguna Beach Pride 365 will partner with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce to bring you a Pride Mixer at Mozambique, in the Durban Room. We wish to thank Mozambique for providing the space and the Chamber for partnering with Laguna Beach Pride 365. It has been confirmed that local celebrity and mistress of “camp,” Endora will be in attendance, no doubt being her outrageous and ever so sophisticated self. Everyone is invited and encouraged to join the fun and become the party. No use sitting all alone in your room.

Guest Column Jessica Clark

Click on photo for a larger image

KX FM Rainbow Radio guest, Jessica Clark

On Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m., tune in to the KX FM Rainbow Radio program, of which for the last five-plus years, I have hosted live (www.rainbow-radio.org). Often, I have guests in the studio or online for interesting and often provocative interviews, along with the latest news and happenings in the LGBTQ-oriented culture. My guests include artists, authors, business owners, entrepreneurs and more often, a personal message on all topics regarding our culture. Topics range from suicide prevention and transitioning to hate crimes and legislative issues, or any of several issues that may be challenging our culture. For this show, my featured guest is Jessica Clark, the host of the U.S. Queer Women Reality Dating Show, on https://comingoutforlove.com. Tune in at 9 a.m., or on any Saturday to catch up on local and world LGBTQ events.

Guest Column Jessie Silverstone

Click on photo for a larger image

Drag Cabaret and Fundraiser host Jessie Silverstone

On Saturday, June 17, we will host “I am what I am…” – Drag Cabaret and Fundraiser – Laguna Beach Pride 365’s annual fundraiser for the Pride Festival and all our year-long programs. Our message for this year’s event is, “I am what I am…,” specifically, it is ok to be who you are, honest with yourself and with others – this is a liberating drag event. The event program will consist of three major drag stage productions hosted by Jesse Silverstone and professional DJ Devin Christopher, with a mix of dance and socializing music. Some outrageous surprises are planned, along with a full evening of comedy and antics. A full-service bar will be in operation and complementary “lite bites” will be available while they last. We anticipate a sold-out venue and suggest making advance reservations to be certain we can accommodate you. The location is Bridge Hall and Garden Courtyard at the Neighborhood Congregational Church (304 St. Ann’s Drive) and the festivities run from 6-10 p.m. Reservations may be made at www.lagunabeachpride.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.